Kylie Jenner and Florence Pugh are the fashion power couple we didn't know we needed

Spotted yesterday giggling, hugging and looking chicer than ever, Florence Pugh and Kylie Jenner just hard launched their friendship on the world stage, and I believe we have Timothée Chalamet to thank.

Both of the A-list stars are currently in Paris for Haute Couture Week and made their debut together at the Valentino show. Flo has been an ambassador for the French fashion house for a while now, donning the brand's designs whenever she gets a chance. As for Ky, we can’t be sure if she was in attendance to gain inspiration for her newly released ready-to-wear label, or because she’s a known fashion phonetic. Whatever her reason, we’ve been watching her IG stories intently and in awe.

We’re unsure if the two planned their matching outfit ensembles or not, but for the sake of my sanity, I’m going to assume so. Florence chose to sport an all-black one-shoulder gown, paired with a statement pair of hoop earrings, her go-to diamond-encrusted septum piercing and a Valentino ‘V’ motif gold cuff bracelet.

© Pascal Le Segretain Florence Kardashian-Jenner has a nice ring to it, doesn't it?

Kylie chose to don a similar ‘fit, debuting her post-baby figure in a fitted black strapless gown and accessorising with a black fluffy overcoat (very mob wife chic) and a pair of large gold earrings. Both stars chose to sport this year's most trending hairstyle- the side part.

© CBS Photo Archive Ky and Tim were very loved up at the Golden Globe Awards earlier this month

As we all know by now, Miss Jenner is dating Hollywood heavyweight Timothée Chalamet who coincidentally starred alongside Florence in both Dune and Little Women. It’s no secret that Timothee and Flo have taken their on-screen friendship off-screen, often seen hanging out at football games and afterparties.

Now that Kylie is in the mix, we can only assume that Flo and Ky hang out extracurricularly, spending their Saturday nights in Beverly Hills playing board games and watching movies like any other regular gal pals would.