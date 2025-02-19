Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Hailey Bieber adopts the 'no trouser' trend for spring 2025
Digital Cover fashion-trends© @haileybieber

The It-Girl wore a pair of knitted red mini shorts and a matching cropped cardigan on her Instagram

Orion Scott
Fashion Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Flower buds are beginning to blossom, the sun is shining and the forecast for the week ahead is finally set to hit double digits. It’s safe to say that the first signs of spring are finally in the air.

To celebrate the seasonal switch up in sartorial style is none other than fashion muse and Rhode founder, Hailey Bieber

Posting to her Instagram account on Sunday night, the new mother and wife of music maven Justin Bieber shared a selection of post-Valentine’s Day snaps, sporting an ultra-cute ensemble that is set to be everywhere this spring. 

Hailey Bieber poses in a red short and cardigan set on her Instagram© @haileybieber
Hailey made sure to layer up in a feathered coat to fight the remaining winter chill

Opting for a set of micro mini, red knitted shorts, a matching cropped cardigan which she wore over a white ribbed tank top and a black feathered jacket, the 28-year-old perfected effortless off-duty style for a day lounging at home with her family. 

Hailey Bieber poses for a snap with her husband Justin Bieber© @haileybieber
Hailey posed for a snap with her husband Justin

To complement her understated racy red ‘fit, Hailey wore her long brunette locks out in her signature soft blowout style while her career-defining face card was sculpted with glowy bronzer and a lick of Rhode Peptide Lip Treatment. 

Matching micro shorts and cardigan sets are going to be everywhere this spring © @haileybieber
If you’re a fashion lover, you’ll know the chokehold the ‘no trousers’ trend had on us all last summer. Worn on repeat by famed faces on the red carpet, by stylish FROW Fashion Week attendees and beyond, micro shorts and knickers reigned supreme and Hailey is making sure they’re here to stay for at least another year. 

Nicola Peltz Beckham poses for a photo taken by @cristian__hunter© @nicolaannepeltzbeckham
Nicola captioned the post "outtake from the kindest and beyond talented angel @cristian__hunter"

Hailey isn’t the only It-girl on a mission to keep the trend going. For Valentine’s Day this year Nicola Peltz Beckham shared a snap of herself in a pair of cream-toned options and a matching knit cardigan from Giambattista Valli.

Just weeks before that, Hailey’s supermodel BFF Bella Hadid took to her ‘gram to share a selection of snaps in a similar micro short option. The Orebella founder styled a set of white knicker briefs with a tank top and white button-up shirt. 

With just 30 days till the official start of the spring season, let this be your reminder to start curating your warmer weather wardrobe, micro mini shorts included.

