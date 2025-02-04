Bella Hadid just revived the 'no trousers' trend for winter 2025

The first few months of a new year bring telltale signs of new fashion trends to expect for the year ahead, and the cool-girl-approved style that are here to stay from the previous year.

Alongside buttery browns and luxe red hues, Bella Hadid has suggested that the internet-dividing 'no trousers' trend is going to pepper fashion agendas in 2025.

The 28-year-old took to Instagram to share images promoting her fragrance label, Orebella. She captioned the image "you’re never fully dressed without an aura….@orebella"

Posing with bottles of her industry-approved fragrance, wearing a white fitted vest and cardigan set, paired with some matching tiny micro shorts.

"The trend first made waves mid-last year, with Miu Miu making the first move, sending a model in a pair of beaded silk “panties” down the catwalk of their A/W 23 show," says H! Fashion's Orion Scott.

© @bellahadid

"Since then the itty bitty micro mini’s trend has surged to stardom amongst the world's fashionable elite, sported by the likes of Bella Hadid while out and about on the NYC streets, Kendall Jenner on her Instagram and most recently by Kristen Stewart while out and about in NYC and Victoria Beckham on her Instagram."

Bella also styled up the no trousers trend last month, in a SS25 campaign for Italian fashion brand Miss Sixty. She posed in a supermarket, wearing head-to-toe denim pants, a shirt, and pointed-toe mules, pushing a shopping cart.

The ultimate definition of an influencer, Bella has been rocking the trend since before it hit mainstream fashion agendas.

© GC Images Bella championed the no trousers trend back in 2022

Back in 2022, she casually strolled through New York eating a slice of pizza, wearing white briefs and mini platform Uggs- a look that went viral on TikTok, catapulting stepping out without trousers as a major cool-girl style statement.

Not sure which trousers to buy for SS25? save your money and simply remove them from your shopping cart...