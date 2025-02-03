Hailey Bieber is the ultimate sporty spice in leather patchwork jacket

There is quite literally nothing in this world that Hailey Bieber can’t style, and her recent new-mom date night outfit is proof of exactly that.

She's the unofficial queen of effortless off-duty style, and the 28-year-old Rhode founder made a strong case for patchwork leather bomber jackets, styling a sold-out Kith x Avirex New York Knicks collab jacket to absolute perfection.

© GC Images This outfit just went straight to the top of our winter wardrobe mood board

Spotted out and about in New York City on Saturday night with her music mogul husband Justin Bieber, Hailey decided to keep her date night look casual yet elevated. The YSL muse styled her £1,400 leather ‘New York Knicks Icon Jacket’ with a set of black suit trousers, a pair of leather square-toed boots, a micro mini brown handbag and her beloved black sunglasses.

© GC Images The leather jacket is a homage to the New York Knicks

Kendall Jenner's BFF wore her shoulder-length caramel-toned locks out in a loosely curled style with a middle parting while her flawless makeup look oozed laid-back glam, her matte lip look likely crafted using her newest Rhode product launch- ‘Peptide Lip Shape.’

© GC Images The beauty founder was seen on the Upper East Side

The cool-girl outfit was a replica of a similar ensemble which she wore the day before for a family night out with her newborn son, Jack Blues Bieber. In true cool-mom fashion, Hailey wore the same black trousers and sunglasses, swapping out her leather jacket for a black fluffy option.

Sporty biker jackets have been a constant in the wardrobes of those most fashionable over the past few months. Dua Lipa recently styled a Puma option for a night out in Milan while Nicola Peltz Beckham, Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner have all been spotted in sporty variations while on official hot-girl business.

As far as mom dressing goes, Hailey is amongst the elite, joining the likes of other new moms, including Sofia Richie Grainge, Margot Robbie and Rihanna.

After being in a private love bubble with her family, we couldn't be happier that the It-Girl is back to regular programming.