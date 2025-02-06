Hailey Bieber joins Victoria Beckham in the shoulder pad resurgence of 2025

Fashion lovers rejoice because Hailey Bieber just confirmed that bold shoulder pads are back in style for 2025.

The new mother and style maven took to the New York City streets on Wednesday night with her husband, Justin Bieber, wrapping up warm in true It-Girl style while simultaneously sporting a sculptural tailoring silhouette.

© GC Images Hailey kept her date-night look casual and accessorised with a bold coat

Pairing together a simple base layer of black suit trousers and a black crew neck knit, Hailey made sure all emphasis was on her cream-toned woollen overcoat with structured bold shoulder pads.

© GC Images The structured silhouette is set to be everywhere this year

Hailey joins the likes of fashion royalty Victoria Beckham on the quest to reignite the beloved bold shoulder trend. VB has made the structural statement a constant in her collections, including them in sleek, tailored blazers and suiting styles, coats and dresses.

© @victoriabeckham Victoria's dress is from her newest capsule collection

Earlier this year, the former Spice Girl was spotted in a slim-fitting ‘Circle Detail Gown’ in a rich blackberry hue from her namesake fashion label on her Instagram.

© GC Images XXL shoulder pads are a major style statement

Let's not forget that both Hailey and Victoria have been trying to make shoulder pads happen for a while now. Back in 2023, the style skyrocketed in search terms after she was spotted in an XXL burgundy overcoat, mini skirt and sheer tights combo while out on official It-Girl business in the Big Apple.

Shoulder pads have been a style statement in the fashion sphere since the1930s, first introduced in military uniform silhouettes. They then gained traction again in the 70s and 80s, championed by the likes of Balenciaga, Yves Saint Laurent and Dior in both ready-to-wear and haute couture collections.

If two of the fashion world’s most iconic style moguls are sporting a silhouette or style, let it be known that fashion obsessives alike will soon follow suit, thus investing in a style for yourself will never be a choice to question.