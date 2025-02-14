Nicola Peltz Beckham's Valentine’s Day 'no trousers' look is every fashion lover's dream

And just like that Valentine’s Day 2025 is upon us and as expected the fashion set are serving up a plethora of undisputed style inspo.

One famed face on that list is of course Brooklyn Beckham's actress wife, Nicola.

Posting to her Instagram late on Thursday night, the 30-year-old Balenciaga muse shared a selection of snaps from a recent magazine photoshoot with Photographer and Director, Cristian Hunter.

© @nicolaannepeltzbeckham Nicola captioned the post "outtake from the kindest and beyond talented angel @cristian__hunter"

In one of the stylistic high-fashion images, Nicola decided to adopt 2024’s most notable fashion trend - the 'no trousers' aesthetic.

Posing in the studio in front of a white backdrop, Nicola oozed It-Girl energy in a knitted blazer and micro mini short set from Giambattista Valli. The ivory toned co-ord featured bold silver button detailing and multiple pocket accents.

Nicola decided to keep her hair and makeup sleek and chic for the shoot, swooping her long brunette locks up into her signature half-up half-down style while her glowing skin and fiercely blue eyes captured the camera.

As far as Valentine’s Day ‘fits go, Nicola’s cosy yet cute look is by far up there on the wishlist, closely followed by her mother-in-law Victoria Beckham.

© @victoriabeckham The 'Cut-Out Cami' retails online for £490

On Thursday the former Spice Girl took to her social media accounts to show off her own V-Day look. Opting for a full head-to-toe black fitted look from her namesake fashion label, Victoria Beckham.

In the video shared to her feed, VB comically captioned the post: “"Mr. Beckham’s going to love this."

© @bellahadid Bella is the queen of trend adopting

Nicola isn’t the only It-girl trying to make the ‘no pants’ trend stick for 2025. Earlier this month Bella Hadid showed off her impeccable supermodel physique in a tank top and matching knicker set to promote her fragrance brand Orebella.

And of course, let's not forget the girl who made the full-coverage briefs popular in the first place- Bridgette Jones.

© Getty Images Emma Corrin walks the runway during the Miu Miu autumn/winter 2023-2024 show

The fun-loving It-Brit walked so Sydney Sweeney, Emma Corrin and Nicola could run and according to H! Fashion’s Tania Leslau: “The underwear-as-outerwear movement made waves in 2023, with Miu Miu sending models including actor Emma Corrin down the runway in beaded silk panties teamed with office-friendly turtleneck knits for the maison’s autumn-winter collection. The same year, analysts for the search engine Tagwalk noted that pants featured in 38 per cent of 2023’s autumn/winter collections at Paris Fashion Week. For spring/summer 2024, they were up 114 per cent, with Loewe, Stella McCartney and Victoria Beckham incorporating knitted variations into their seasonal offerings.”

Whatever your plans this February 14, let it be known that wearing your knickers as pants out and about is totally acceptable, Just ask Nicola.