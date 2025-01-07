Hailey Bieber joins Harper Beckham in the bodycon dress revival

We’re just seven days into the New Year and the fashion set is making sure that 2025 is ripe with sartorial style.

Leading the charge on a revival we didn’t see coming is none other than Hailey Bieber and Harper Beckham, both of whom have recently been spotted sporting various silhouettes of the much-loved bodycon tube dress.

© @haileybieber Hailey is making the style a 2025 trend

Hailey, who is known for her peak-chic off-duty outfits, shared a black and white mirror selfie snap to her Instagram story on Tuesday morning, wearing a black high-neck version. The new mother paired the simple yet elegant dress style with a side parted slick back bun, a full face of glam and a pair of statement metal finished earrings.

Hailey is joined by the world's youngest style mogul Harper Beckham, who also is known lover of the classic stretchy bodycon style.

© Instagram Harper opted for a maxi style

The 13-year-old daughter of Victoria and David Beckham was seen donning a simple black option to celebrate Christmas day with her family last year. Harper’s dress of choice, which featured a strapless neckline is from Kim Kardashian’s loungewear brand Skims.

Bodycon tube dresses were in their prime during the late 90s and mid-2000s, with famed faces including Jennifer Lopez and Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy styling a plethora of options on the regular.

The style, which is typically made from a stretchy fabric designed to hug the body, was then brought back into circulation when Kim Kardashian launched her brand Skims in 2018. Fans were quick to adopt the form-fitting style after years of oversized blazers and baggy trousers leading the charge, the brand's ‘Soft Lounge Long Slip Dress’ selling out in just minutes.

Like many (if not most) fashion trends, after about a year in circulation the style died out- until now.

Though we’re only in the first few days of 2025, It would be naive to think that the bodycon tube dress isn’t set to be a standout this year, just watch this space.