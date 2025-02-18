Rita Ora is bringing back the tank top mini dress for spring and it's less than £150

First, it was belly chains, then it was flip-flop heels, and now? Now it’s the tank top mini dress.

Rita Ora and her quest for igniting (or reviving) fashion trends is like no other.

Timed just in time for the spring season (30 days people!) Rita has made it her prerogative to champion a new off-duty aesthetic that’s both stylish and comfortable.

© @ritaora Rita's laidback look is sleek-chic

Sharing a selection of snaps from her Valentine’s Day weekend down under on her Instagram, the singer, songwriter, actress and style muse made a strong case for understated elegance.

In one photo Rita can be seen showing off her summery ensemble while posing for an elevator mirror selfie. In the image, Rita styled her beloved Miu Miu leather biker boots with the ‘Kody Rib Mini Dress’ from cult favourite Australian label, Bec + Bridge.

Made from a cotton elastane blend in a dusty marle grey hue, the micro mini dress looks like a classic scoop neck ribbed tank top but is elongated to make it into a dress. To add a fashion flare to a cult classic, the dress also features a layered, draped skirt over the hips, instantly adding a touch of dimension.

© Bec + Bridge The 'Kody Rib Mini Dress' is designed in Australia

The dress, which is described on the brand’s website as: “a sleek, singlet-style mini dress made from stretchy cotton baby rib fabric, perfect for elevated everyday wear” currently retails online for £143.

To add a pop of fun to toned down beach-ready look, Rita added a Zebra print cross body bag from UGG, scooped her brunette locks back into a sleek slick back bun and finished everything off with a pair of statement gold earrings and a selection of rings.

© @ritaora Rita has been spotted sporting a selection of summer outfits over the past few months

If you’re a fan of Rita and her never-ending style inspiration, you’ll know she’s been spending the majority of the winter down under in New Zealand and Australia, which means she’s ahead of the grain when it comes to 2025 summer trends.

If her past trend-championing quests are anything to go by, tank top mini dresses are going to be everywhere this summer.