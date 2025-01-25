Rita Ora's perfects off-duty dressing in £30 vest and short shorts

Let's be honest, there's not much to dress up for in January.

Cold weather, post-December festive blues and an urge to settle into a new routine for a healthier lifestyle. To help us with the latter is where Rita Ora comes in.

The 34-year-old has been flaunting her best athleisure fits on her social media, providing ample inspiration to get our bottoms into gear and get moving in 2025.

In her latest look, the Praising You singer shared images on her Instagram stories for a day out at the Warner Bros Movie World in Australia. She opted for a white fitted slogan tank top that read "Girls Bite Back" from Eme Studios.

© @ritaora Rita wore an affordable slogan tee and short shorts

The £30 top is an affordable way to embrace fashion's favourite slogan tee trend. "The least cryptic footnote in fashion’s history, slogan tees, be them camis or crop tops, are simple vehicles for effortlessly identifying oneself as an unfussed dresser," says H! Fashion's Tania Leslau, "They also happen to be a Y2K staple. Britney Spears told us to ‘dump him’ via tee. Paris Hilton pleaded with fans to ‘stop being so desperate.’ Kim Kardashian professed that she ‘likes nerds.’ Text-baring tops were the gaudy antidote to quiet style that fashion craved in the Noughties."

Rita paired her well-priced piece with a pair of super short bold red sports shorts featuring a contrasting white stripe, neon green dopamine-inducing Nike Air Max trainers and contrasting blue socks.

© @ritaora Her neon trainers added extra vibrance

She's been on her fitness A-game this January. "The singer seamlessly combined elegance, functionality, and her signature touch of edge to create a series of gym looks that have us feeling inspired to hit the treadmill (or at least look fabulous pretending to) while subtly channeling the perennially-popular balletcore aesthetic.," said H! Fashion's Natalie Salmon.