Rita Ora says bikinis, boxer shorts and bandeaus are hot for summer 2025

If you’re out of the loop or have everyone who is currently sunning themselves on the beach in a warmer climate on mute, there's a chance you’re not up to date with the enviable fashion choices of Rita Ora.

Currently spending the summer months down under in Australia and New Zealand, the singer, songwriter and actress is making it prerogative to lead summer 2025 fashion trends.

In a series of snaps shared to her 16.2m Instagram followers on Monday night, the 34-year-old It-Brit showed off her eclectic sun-soaking wardrobe and multiple items are now at the top of our wishlist.

© @ritaora Boxer shorts we're the unsung hero of summer 2023 and it seems they're back for 2025

In one snap, Rita revived the striped pyjama boxer short trend of 2023 and paired them with a matching button-up shirt in a sheer fabric. She styled the combo over a nude-toned bandeau top and accessorised with her favourite chunky bangles, sunglasses and silver hoop earrings.

© @ritaora The singer's bikini wardrobe is vast in colour and prints

Next on the carousel post was a dreamy beachside bikini snap. Styling the same blue striped boxers as before over a brown and yellow spotted string bikini, Rita showed off her toned physique and sun-kissed glow which can only be achieved from lounging in the sun. Even at the beach The Masked Singer US judge couldn't help but add a selection of accessories, this time matching her swimwear to her yellow sunglasses, beaded anklets and gold earrings.

© @ritaora The simple yet striking twinset is perfect for a sun soaked dinner date

For what we can only assume was a romantic date night with her filmmaker husband Taika Waititi, Rita styled a white cotton stretch mini skirt with a matching strapless crop top with a pair of nude Margiela Tabi flats.

© @ritaora Ruffled bloomers are another short aesthetic on the rise for 2025

Last, but by no means least on the outfit rotation, was a set of ruffled bloomer shorts and a white ribbed tank top adorned with a tiny ribbon bow on the chest. Posing in the back of a car, Rita made sure fans could see her stack of gold necklaces and chunky bracelets of choice.

Though we're still over 100 days out 'til the official start of summer 2025 but who’s counting) it doesn't hurt to start curating a stellar wardrobe.