Rita Ora just predicted summer 2025's biggest jewellery trend

Y2K nostalgia remains unstoppable, with TikTok and Instagram bringing back the most iconic trends from the early 2000s.

Among the most coveted revivals? Belly chains—formerly a jewellery staple of pop stars and beachgoers alike—are making a grand return, and Rita Ora just showed us exactly how to wear them in 2025.

Belly chains have a rich cultural history, deeply rooted in Indian tradition. As The Times of India states, "Indians were perhaps the earliest users of body chains. Women used to embellish their body parts with chains of various thickness across their bellies or over their saris. Most Indian women wear belly chains during weddings and other ceremonies as a show of culture and tradition."

Fast forward to the early 2000s, and belly chains became a fashion must-have, paired with low-rise jeans, velour sweatsuits, and bikinis.

© @ritaora Rita Ora stuns in a sleek black outfit, styling her belly chain with an all black outfit.

The trend started creeping back into the mainstream in 2021. "The retro chains first appeared back on our radar in 2021, when Chanel and Dior presented them in their A/W runway collections, and they were one of the many Y2K trends to reemerge on mainstream fashion agendas in summer 2023,” notes Fashion and Lifestyle Writer Lauren Ramsay.

Now, the belly chain is having its ultimate resurgence, and Rita Ora has officially given it her seal of approval. In a recent Instagram post, she effortlessly showcased the trend, styling a sleek black button-up blouse with a plunging V-neckline and flared sleeves.

The relaxed, flowing fabric gave a hint of effortless glamour, while the unbuttoned silhouette subtly highlighted her toned midriff. Draped across her waist was a multi-coloured beaded belly chain, featuring delicate shimmering stones that caught the light beautifully. Her statement accessory added an element of the unexpected, complemented by her gold hoop earrings, a chic pendant necklace, and a stylish black handbag slung over her shoulder.

© @haileybieber Hailey wore a personalised belly chain for her shoot with GQ

Rita isn’t the only star embracing the belly chain revival. H! Fashion's Orion Scott noted that Maya Jama rocked a diamanté-studded version with a striking black cut-out dress while hosting Love Island’s After Sun. Similarly, Hailey Bieber showcased a customised belly chain in a 2023 GQ shoot, adorned with gold letters spelling out 'Bieber.'

Versatile and effortlessly cool, belly chains can be styled in countless ways. Whether draped over a bikini for a beach-ready aesthetic, paired with high-waisted denim for a casual look, or layered over a dress for an elevated night-out ensemble, this trend is here to stay. If Rita Ora's dazzling look is anything to go by, summer 2025 is set to be all about the belly chain—so you might want to start shopping now.