Rita Ora's must-see flip flop heels are topping our 2025 wishlists

Move over subtle slingbacks and buckled biker boots, there’s a new trending footwear silhouette in town - and Rita Ora is making sure everyone knows how to style them for summer.

Posting to her millions of Instagram followers on Thursday morning, Rita shared a selection of posed snaps sporting a pair of leather wedged flip flop heels embellished with a single gold accent.

© @ritaora Rita styled her divinely bizarre heels with a fresh pedicure

Of course, The Masked Singer US judge paired her wishlist-topping heels with an enviable summer outfit for a day out in Queensland, Australia. Opting for an ultra-glam off-the-shoulder sheer mini dress which she styled over a sparkly bandeau bra and a set of mini biker shorts, Rita oozed It-girl off-duty in the chicest way possible.

© @ritaora The singer's shoes are the 'Valentina Wedge' from Paris Georgia

To complete the look, she scooped her hair back into a super sleek slicked-back bun, and frosted herself with a stack of diamond and gold hoop earrings before finishing off with a glowy, sun-kissed makeup look.

Rita's particular shoes are from cult-favourite New Zealand fashion brand Paris Georgia and currently retail online for £510.

© GC Images Kendall Jenner was seen sporting the style for a night out in NYC back in 2022 © GC Images Sienna Miller owns a white pair of the flip-flop style

Flip flop-style heels first entered the trending chat back in the summer of 2022, with famed names including Kendall Jenner, Emily Ratajkowski and fashion royalty, Sienna Miller all seen sporting different variations while out and about on official cool-girl business.

But, like all good trends, the flip flop heel went back into hibernation for the winter season, replaced by more weather-appropriate options. Until now…

© @ritaora Styling the silhouette with something simple like a sheer mini dress would be perfect for a summers night date

Not only are the kicks perfect for summer months, but they’re the ideal option for dressing up and down. Wear yours with wide-leg jeans and a crop top, a mini dress just like Rita’s or a silk slip for a date-night dinner on the beach. Whatever the occasion, Rita’s beloved silhouette is a versatile fashion force to be reckoned with.

Truth be told, whatever Rita wears (as documented by her social media feed) will skyrocket to the top of our wishlist - and these bizarre yet overly chic sandal heels are no different.

If you see us in summer with a pair, just know Rita walked so we could run.