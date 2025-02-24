Jamie Lee Curtis just won the SAG Awards red carpet in dramatic feathered outfit

We've always had a huge soft spot for actress Jamie Lee Curtis, she is after all a pivotal part of the cinematic classic Freaky Friday alongside Lindsay Lohan, and at this year's Screen Actors' Guild Awards, she rather excitingly teased that news of the beloved movie's sequel could be expected on August 8 this year.

But it was her outfit of choice that had us gasping as she hit the SAG Awards red carpet. Paying homage to Vegas showgirls and the movie she received her SAG nomination for, The Last Showgirl, she plumped for a bombastic floor-length sequin gown.

© Getty Images Jamie Lee Curtis at the 2025 SAG Awards

The gown was paired with an absolutely scene-stealing cropped feather jacket that looked positively regal in amongst the crowd of more traditional silk dresses in pastel shades. Now this is how you ruffle feathers on a red carpet.

For accessories, The Everything Everywhere All at Once actress let the frock do the bulk of the talking but did plump for simple yet elegant jewellery with a sparkling ring and co-ordinating stud earrings.

When it came to Jamie's beauty choices for the A-list event, her signature pixie cut was pristine and perfect and her make-up was in line with other attendees such as Ariana Grande and Joey King who also opted for soft pink blush (perfect for spring), fluttery lashes and a dot of shimmering highlight in the corner of each eye.

© Getty Images A closer look at Jamie Lee Curtis' red carpet look

For her manicure, Jamie went for classic French tips and to top off the look, simple black heels. Perfection.

The actress has been nominated for the Award of Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for her latest role in The Last Showgirl. Directed by Gia Coppola, Jamie stars in the show alongside Pamela Anderson, who also oozed glamour on the red carpet, opting for an etheral white dress and her signature make-up-free beauty look.