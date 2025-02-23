SAG Awards 2025: The best dressed celebrities on the red carpet

Hollywood's finest stepped out in full force for the 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, bringing a spectacle of high-octane glamour to the red carpet. From timeless elegance to fashion-forward statements, the most talented and sought-after celebrities provided a masterclass in A-list dressing. Sartorial risks, classic designs and It-girl-coded silhouettes stole the spotlight.

With awards season well underway, the SAG Awards often signal what's to come at the Oscars this time next week—not just in film, but in fashion. This year, the stars and their stylists have pulled out all the stops, opting for dazzling embellishments, a range of striking colour palettes and impeccable tailoring, defining the evening's most memorable looks.

From Hollywood royalty to rising stars, the UK's coolest talent and social media's hottest creators, we've rounded up the night's best-dressed celebrities—those who delivered true red-carpet magic and proved, once again, that the SAG Awards are not just about celebrating talent, but also about making a style statement.

Scroll on to see the most glamorous outfits from the 2025 SAG Awards...

© Getty Images Zooey Deschanel The New Girl actress opted for a form-fitting monochromatic look, featuring a statement neck corsage.

© AFP via Getty Images Hannah Dodd The British actress oozed opulence in a decadent deep red satin number featuring a low v-neckline and carefully placed diamond brooches.

© Variety via Getty Images Erin Lim Erin Lim stunned in a powder pink corseted dress by Jean-Louis Sabaji featuring floral appliqué.



© Variety via Getty Images Haley Kalil Haley oozed glamour in a fitted silver gown featuring an asymmetrical one-shoulder silhouette.