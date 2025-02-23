Skip to main contentSkip to footer
SAG Awards 2025: The best dressed celebrities on the red carpet
Zooey Deschanel attends the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 23, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)© Getty Images

See all the glamorous outfits from the 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards...

Lauren Ramsay
Fashion and Lifestyle Writer
4 minutes ago
Hollywood's finest stepped out in full force for the 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, bringing a spectacle of high-octane glamour to the red carpet. From timeless elegance to fashion-forward statements, the most talented and sought-after celebrities provided a masterclass in A-list dressing. Sartorial risks, classic designs and It-girl-coded silhouettes stole the spotlight.

With awards season well underway, the SAG Awards often signal what's to come at the Oscars this time next week—not just in film, but in fashion. This year, the stars and their stylists have pulled out all the stops, opting for dazzling embellishments, a range of striking colour palettes and impeccable tailoring, defining the evening's most memorable looks.

From Hollywood royalty to rising stars, the UK's coolest talent and social media's hottest creators, we've rounded up the night's best-dressed celebrities—those who delivered true red-carpet magic and proved, once again, that the SAG Awards are not just about celebrating talent, but also about making a style statement.

Scroll on to see the most glamorous outfits from the 2025 SAG Awards...

Zooey Deschanel

The New Girl actress opted for a form-fitting  monochromatic look, featuring a statement neck corsage. 

Hannah Dodd arrives for the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, February 23, 2025. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images) © AFP via Getty Images

Hannah Dodd

The British actress oozed opulence in a decadent deep red satin number featuring a low v-neckline and carefully placed diamond brooches.

Erin Lim at the 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 23, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)© Variety via Getty Images

Erin Lim

Erin Lim stunned in a powder pink corseted dress by Jean-Louis Sabaji featuring floral appliqué.

Haley Kalil at the 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 23, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)© Variety via Getty Images

Haley Kalil

Haley oozed glamour in a fitted silver gown featuring an asymmetrical one-shoulder silhouette.

Dylan Mulvaney at the 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 23, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)© Variety via Getty Images

Dylan Mulvaney

Providing major spring/summer inspiration, Dylan opted for an etheral white strapless maxi dress.

