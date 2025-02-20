Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Rita Ora and Lila Moss wore the same see-through outfit and it's under £300
Lila Moss and Rita Ora attend The Fashion Awards 2022 pre-ceremony drinks at the Royal Albert Hall on December 05, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Darren Gerrish/Getty Images for BFC)© Getty Images for BFC

Rita Ora and Lila Moss wore the same sheer outfit and it's under £300

The dazzling duo wore the same outfit from an It-girl-approved Australian brand...

Lauren Ramsay
Fashion and Lifestyle Writer
9 minutes ago
As H! Fashion's Orion Scott accurately points out: "It's a rare occurrence that multiple It-girls wear the same dress. More often than not it would be deemed a social catastrophe."

But, in this instance, it makes us aware of the style that we need to have on our radar for Spring/Summer 2025. The latest dynamic duo to wear the exact same outfit is industry icons and friends Lila Moss and Rita Ora.

Earlier this week, Rita shared a "V day weekend and then some" Instagram dump with her 16.2m followers. Amongst her many It-girl-coded outfits, Rita stunned in a sheer, monochrome printed top and skirt.

Rita wore the 'Ebony' set from Reformatino© @ritaora
The set, named the 'Ebony' top and skirt hails from fashionista go-to label Rat & Boa. The top features a floaty silhouette - perfect for holidays - with an asymmetric shoulder and whimsical self-ties on the sides.

Rita paired it with the matching skirt, which possesses a sultry leg split and a maxi length.

The set retails at £270 for both pieces© @ritaora
Kate Moss' daughter and supermodel in the making Lila Moss also wore the exact same outfit to the annual Glastonbury in 2024 - a look that embodies her mother's favourite aesthetic, sheer, streamlined and completely effortless. 

Lila Moss and Stella Jones, Glastonbury 2024
Lila Moss wore the set at Glastonbury 2024

Whilst we (very much) doubt Rita did what most friends do and borrowed the outfit from Lila's wardrobe, the two have an adorable (and of course, completely fashion-forward) friendship. 

On Lila's 21st birthday, Rita posted a tribute to her on Instagram with an image of the two saying:  "Happy birthday to my gorgeous bumblebee @lilamoss 21!" 

Rita shared the photograph of her and Lila on Instagram© @ritaora
In the affectionate post, Rita wore the chicest lace bralette paired with matching gloves that stretched past her elbows, whilst Lila wore the chicest sheer diamante slip dress.

In their matching Reformation look, which they wore last year and this year respectively, the two have proven that 'naked dressing' is still the daring aesthetic to have on your radar as we head into SS25...

