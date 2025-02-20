Rita Ora and Lila Moss wore the same sheer outfit and it's under £300

As H! Fashion's Orion Scott accurately points out: "It's a rare occurrence that multiple It-girls wear the same dress. More often than not it would be deemed a social catastrophe."

But, in this instance, it makes us aware of the style that we need to have on our radar for Spring/Summer 2025. The latest dynamic duo to wear the exact same outfit is industry icons and friends Lila Moss and Rita Ora.

Earlier this week, Rita shared a "V day weekend and then some" Instagram dump with her 16.2m followers. Amongst her many It-girl-coded outfits, Rita stunned in a sheer, monochrome printed top and skirt.

© @ritaora Rita wore the 'Ebony' set from Rat & Boa

The set, named the 'Ebony' top and skirt hails from fashionista go-to label Rat & Boa. The top features a floaty silhouette - perfect for holidays - with an asymmetric shoulder and whimsical self-ties on the sides.

Rita paired it with the matching skirt, which possesses a sultry leg split and a maxi length.

© @ritaora The set retails at £270 for both pieces

Kate Moss' daughter and supermodel in the making Lila Moss also wore the exact same outfit to the annual Glastonbury in 2024 - a look that embodies her mother's favourite aesthetic, sheer, streamlined and completely effortless.

Lila Moss wore the set at Glastonbury 2024

Whilst we (very much) doubt Rita did what most friends do and borrowed the outfit from Lila's wardrobe, the two have an adorable (and of course, completely fashion-forward) friendship.

On Lila's 21st birthday, Rita posted a tribute to her on Instagram with an image of the two saying: "Happy birthday to my gorgeous bumblebee @lilamoss 21!"

© @ritaora Rita shared a tribute to Lila on Instagram

In the affectionate post, Rita wore the chicest lace bralette paired with matching gloves that stretched past her elbows, whilst Lila wore the chicest sheer diamante slip dress.

In their matching Reformation look, which they wore last year and this year respectively, the two have proven that 'naked dressing' is still the daring aesthetic to have on your radar as we head into SS25...