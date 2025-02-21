Amal Clooney’s Prada sunglasses were the ultimate diva staple

These days, embracing a 'less is more' approach to our wardrobes has evolved into a guiding philosophy for many of us. Curating a collection of versatile, capsule pieces has taken precedence over filling our closets with an excess of garments and accessories that fail to align with a timeless sartorial agenda.

Who better to embody this philosophy than Amal Clooney herself? The international human rights lawyer certainly doesn't shy away from rewearing classic pieces that remain at the forefront of her wardrobe. Enter: Amal's pristine Prada sunglasses.

When it comes to making a fashion statement, these spectacles are anything but quiet. The accessory features an oversized semi-hexagonal rim with a shiny black plastic frame, while the grey gradient lenses ooze diva drama. Both sides of the frame are embossed with the fashion house's iconic logo emblem in silver metal lettering.

The Prada PR 14NS sunglasses, which are from the designer's 2010 collection, were first worn by the British-Lebanese back in 2014 during the eve of her wedding to George Clooney in Venice. Amal embraced Italian elegance in the romantic destination, pairing her designer spectacles with Dolce & Gabbana's 'Striped A-Line Brocade Midi Dress' for a look that was utterly chic.

© Getty Images George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin arrive in Venice

The garment, which was courtesy of the fashion house's spring/summer 2013 runway, featured thick straps and a cinched bodice, while the A-line skirt boasted an airy silhouette with a hemline that danced gracefully around the ankles. The look was adorned with a black-and-white striped pattern that tastefully complimented her signature sleek shades.

Amal teamed her high-fashion ensemble with black pointed-toe slingbacks and a pair of heart-shaped gold chandelier earrings – both courtesy of Dolce & Gabbana. The lawyer's luscious raven locks were styled into bouncy curls, while her makeup oozed glamour with a pinch of blush and a berry-tinted lip.

The designer shades were so loud that Amal's stunning George Cleverley engagement ring almost went unnoticed. The ethereal 7-plus karat emerald cut diamond featured two tapered baguette cut diamonds embellished onto a platinum band.

The shades seemed to be Amal's summer staple as she also sported them while stepping out for a lunch date in London back in 2014. The Hollywood actor's wife stunned in a powder pink cap-sleeved dress from Paule Ka. The garment, which was cut elegantly just above the knee, was adorned with belted accents on the bodice. Amal styled her Barbie-inspired ensemble with a brown leather top-handle bag embellished with golden hardware from Italian label Ballin.

Despite having a style file that boasts a slew of designer names, Amal remained loyal to her trusted shades, wearing them again two years later. The oversized sunglasses provided the perfect paparazzi shield when Amal arrived at Berlin’s Tegel Airport in 2016.

© Getty Images

The human rights activist was clad in a grey-and-purple striped wool sweater dress by Sonia Rykiel. The garment featured three-quarter length sleeves and ruffles on the hips. The look was layered beneath a black blazer coat and paired with a small saddle bag from Altuzurra. Amal completed her stylish ensemble with leather booties from Kenneth Cole.

The fashion mogul proved that you don’t need an array of accessories to elevate your wardrobe – one coveted pair of Pradas is all it takes to achieve full diva status.