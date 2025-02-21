Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Elsa Hosk’s ladylike black dress and knee high boots combo is perfect for date night
Digital Cover fashion-trends

The supermodel delivers another masterclass in luxe minimalism

Clare Pennington
Associate Editor
2 minutes ago
Ah, we wonder what it’s like to wake up in the morning and be one of the world’s most famous supermodels. To have at your disposal the best hair and makeup geniuses in the game and a wardrobe of iconic pieces you’ll look fabulous in.

Thankfully, models like Elsa Hosk share delightful insights into their lives (and wardrobes) and we simply adore this chic ensemble that Elsa popped on Instagram and it’s gotten us wholly inspired for romantic date night dressing for the season ahead.

The idea that in spring dressing has to lean into pastel and floral territory is a myth, reader. A black dress, especially one with thoughtful design details like Elsa’s (that scalloped collar and cuffs! The metallic buttons!) is sophisticated yet subtle.

Elsa Hosk embodies effortless elegance in a long black dress featuring gold button details and a cinched waist accentuated with a sleek black belt. The dress, with its structured yet feminine silhouette, boasts a contrasting white scalloped collar and cuffs, exuding vintage charm with a modern edge. Paired with sharp, pointed-toe black leather boots, the look is at once sophisticated and powerful. She carries a structured black clutch, adding a polished, minimalist touch. Her blonde hair is styled in soft, undone waves, framing her face with an air of effortless glamour.© @hoskelsa
Elsa Hosk in her Chanel dress and slick black accessories

And let’s face it, the little black dress is so gloriously versatile and beloved by people everywhere for adding a little mystique to your look. 

Elsa added edge to her dress (courtesy of Chanel) via her thoughtful choice of accessories. Opting for towering black knee high leather boots and a skinny box bag meant the ensemble nodded toward 80s power dressing, often worn by the model, and as seen on the SS25 runways at Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta and Jil Sander.

While soft glam makeup - seriously glowing skin and barely there eye-makeup - teamed with gently tousled waves added shades of soft romance. 

Elsa stands against a neutral-toned wall, bathed in warm lighting that casts a dramatic shadow behind her. The composition highlights the structure of her outfit, emphasizing the way the fabric falls elegantly around her frame. In the second image, she sits atop a cream-colored chaise in a warmly lit, mid-century modern setting. The room, furnished with wooden chairs and a soft, textured rug, exudes an inviting ambiance, complementing the understated luxury of her look.© @hoskelsa
Elsa captioned her snap, “all dressed up with somewhere to go.”

The fact is, this kind of dressing has undisputed eternal appeal. Look at everybody’s favourite fashion icon Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffany’s, sporting a slick black column dress topped off with glittering jewels anyone would be simply thrilled to have stashed in their jewellery box. 

Welcome to timeless luxe minimalism dressing (an Elsa Hosk special) and rest assured we’ll be sporting this foolproof formula throughout the season.

