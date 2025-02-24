Maya Jama is a picture of elegance in strapless bodycon and heels

Any fashion week veteran will understand the hype of the Perfect Magazine party.

The annual event, which takes place during London Fashion Week, welcomes the city’s finest fashionistas through its doors. This year, Maya Jama very much included.

The British presenter was among the elite crowd at the bash this year, partying the night away at George, a private members' club in Mayfair. For the after-hours rendezvous, Maya slipped into a crisp white bodycon complete with a strapless, midi silhouette, which was coolly paired with some co-ordinating white point-toe heels and a small evening bag with a petite top handle by Dolce & Gabbana.

© Dave Benett/Getty Images for Per Maya attended the Perfect Magazine London Fashion Week Party at George

She wore her jet black hair down loose in an elegantly swishing, beachy style, while opting for a natural glamour glow for her makeup look.

The Love Island host was pictured at the ‘do partying alongside fellow TV veteran AJ Odudu, who looked ravishing in chilli red. Paloma Faith also joined the party, sporting a pale blue gown featuring a gothic black lace overlay with vampiric latex gloves.

© GC Images The star paired her dress with a D&G bag

Fashion week is always a busy time for Maya. Before her Perfect Party appearance, the star took to the FROW for the Conner Ives show. A long-standing supporter of the emerging British designer, the presenter slipped into a beautifully draped gown with long sleeves and hammered metal accent detailing in silver for the bash.

© Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Ima Maya attending the Conner Ives show during London Fashion Week

The dress further featured an off-the-shoulder silhouette with a fluid, mermaid-inspired skirt that caressed Maya’s figure flawlessly. Once again, she opted for beachy siren waves to add to her mystical aesthetic.

Maya’s goddess-like look follows another worn by the star for the Love Island finale. For the celebratory occasion, Maya called upon her trusty stylist Rhea Francois to source her a show-stopping gown. The duo, who have been working together for years, selected a golden cut-out option from independent designer, Kimberly Larrianna.