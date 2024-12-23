Lily James drives fans dotty in Kate Middleton-inspired dress

Like the rest of us, Lily James is slowly winding down for Christmas - and with that, comes a string of festive frocks that celebrate the Yuletide spirit.

On Sunday, the Pam & Tommy actress shared a serene mirror selfie via social media, documenting her latest Christmas-themed look. Lily looked elegant as always in a black dress featuring a white polka dot print, a raised neckline and long sleeves.

She wore her sandy blonde hair tied up into a high bun, revealing her striking facial features which were accentuated by a radiant beauty blend.

© @lilyjames The actress channelled royal dress codes in polka dots

The 35-year-old effortlessly leaned into the ongoing captivation with the timeless spotted print, a design beloved by stars across the board.

One notable fan of the pattern is none other than the Princess of Wales. The stylish royal often incorporates polka dots into her modern, polished wardrobe, most typically courtesy of Alessandra Rich. Having worn polka dots to events such as Ascot, the wife of Prince William has established herself as a keen follower of the trend, which was coincidentally also coveted by her late mother-in-law Princess Diana.

© Getty Images Princess Kate wearing polka dots in 2022

Princess Diana frequently embraced polka dots, crafting some of her most iconic looks via the sleek spots. From her playful maternity dress in 1982 to her elegant Ascot ensembles, Diana used the pattern to merge formal and casual, showcasing her unique ability to marry timeless style with personal (dare we say playful) flair.

Polka dots have also yielded great popularity outside of the royal sphere. Italian house Miu Miu is often credited with reintroducing polka dots to the fashion sphere, translating the seemingly overdone print into a Gen Z staple.

© Getty Images Princess Diana at Ascot in 1986

Miu Miu's AW23 collection championed the print via sheer chiffon skirts, which have become ubiquitous among London’s elite style set. This revival aligns with a broader fashion fad embracing polka dots for their cheeky charm and versatility. Designers like Marni and Valentino have also incorporated polka dots into their recent collections, highlighting the pattern's adaptability from runway to street style.

It seems that Lily is the latest muse to celebrate polka perfection - and we’re simply dotty about it.