Bella Hadid sports 'no trousers' to party with Hailey Bieber and Devon Lee Carlson

As far as sleek chic party outfits go, Bella Hadid nails it every time.

Proving just how enviable her wardrobe really is, the supermodel, Versace muse and founder of Orebella donned an understated ensemble to celebrate a career milestone surrounded by her nearest and dearest last Thursday night.

To celebrate the launch of her new collaboration with It-Girl swimwear brand Frankies Bikinis, Bella threw an intimate cow-girl-themed dinner soirée and both Hailey Bieber and Devon Lee Carlson were in attendance.

© @bellahadid Bella wore her long brunette locks out in a voluminous side part style

Playing host for the evening, Bella decided to dress to impress in one of fashion’s most beloved macro trends - the ‘no trousers’ aesthetic.

© @bellahadid It wouldn't be a Bella Hadid look without a cowboy hat

Donning a knitted black long sleeve with the word ‘Lucky’ embroidered in red thread across the front and a matching set of micro mini shorts with the same cursive lettering adorned across her derrière, a set of sheer tights and cowboy boots, Bella most definitely dressed for the occasion.

© @bellahadid Hailey and Bella have been friends for years

As for her famous friends, Hailey opted for a sleek all-black combo, styling a plunging neckline halterneck crop with a black skirt and leather coat.

© @bellahadid Bella was surrounded by friends for the evening

Devon, who is also the founder of Wild Flower Cases, nailed the dress code in a red and white gingham milkmaid top and a pair of low-rise skinny jeans.

© @frankiesbikinis The brand dropped the collab campaign on their Instagram just a few days ago

The new collaboration collection officially launches online next Tuesday, March 14 and will feature a range of cowgirl-inspired swimwear and ready-to-wear styles. According to the brand’s website, the collection marks a milestone for both Bella and the founder Frankie: “From 15+ years of friendship to a collaborative collection, our founder Francesca Aiello describes this as a full circle, pinch-me moment. Filled with special fabrics and sweet silhouettes, you’re sure to find something to serve as a keepsake for years to come.”

If you were worried that either the ‘no trousers’ trend or the cowgirl aesthetic was fizzling out for summer 2025, fear not, Bella Hadid would never let that happen.