Bella Hadid uses so many drugstore products in her everyday makeup routine - here's how to get the look

Bella Hadid is the ultimate beauty muse. From the runway to the cover of magazines, she always puts on a makeup masterclass. However, once she's away from the blinding lights of the catwalk, the supermodel's beauty routine is actually very minimal.

In a new TikTok video, the American It-girl gave a detailed run down of her "three to five minute makeup routine," and it features a lot of affordable products. We know, we're just as shocked as you. The fans in the comments of her video were also very surprised. One follower wrote, "BELLA HADID WEARS MILANI???" She's just like us.

Keep reading for Bella Hadid's everyday beauty routine...

Step 1: Moisturise

First, Bella used the Rhode Barrier Butter, by her good friend, Hailey Bieber, to hydrate her skin. She rubbed the thick cream across her face and over her neck for the ultimate glow. "This not an ad," she joked. "I just love this. She's the primer of all primer's and I use it before every makeup look."

Step 2: Tinted Moisturiser

Next, she smeared Clinique's Moisture Surge Sheertint Hydrator all over her face using her hands. "I found this recently and I love it," she revealed. "It's a tinted moisturiser and it evens out my skin. After I apply this product, usually I don't wear any foundation over it and it gives off the effect like I've just been to the beach."

© Corbis via Getty Images Bella is known for her radiant yet minimalist makeup style

Step 3: Conceal

Next, she used Makeup Forever's HD Skin Face Essentials Palette to conceal. "My love, my everything, my makeup forever palette," she gushed. This is a handy multi-use product, it opens up and on one side you'll find six blushing hues and on the other is another six shades to conceal, brighten, sculpt and contour.

Bella only used the concealer side and swiped a light shade under her eyes and layered it with a deeper tan hue. Then, the supermodel brushed the product over her face to conceal any blemishes. "I'm not really sure what I'm doing but pretty much everyday I'm just trying to figure it out," she joked, "I've been taught by the best people in the world and I still don't get makeup." Bella is the ultimate mood.

Step 4: Focus on complexion

Here comes another drugstore product. Bella applied the £12.50 Milani Conceal + Perfect 2-In-1 Foundation with a brush to even out her skin. "Sometimes the Clinique tinted moisturiser dries quickly so I just top my face up with this to further even out my complexion," she explains.

Step 5: Contour

Next, the Orbella founder used the Fenty Beauty Contour Stick to define her face. She swiped the product across her cheeks, forehead and chin, then buffed it all out with a double ended fluffy brush for a chiseled effect.

Step 6: Bake and Bronze

To bake under her eyes, Bella applied Laura Mercier's Translucent Loose Setting Powder with a powder puff to "Bake down to the Gods." For a sun-kissed bronze, the beauty founder opted for the Giorgio Armani's Neo Nude Fusion Powder in the shade 11.5 and the Hourglass Ambient Lighting Bronzer.

Step 7: Brows, Eyes and Lashes

When it comes to Bella's everyday look, she keeps her eye makeup very minimalist. She used Covergirl's Brow Pencil on her thin brows for light definition. "My eyebrows are definitely not twins, they are sisters," she joked. Next, she took an old Kylie Cosmetics eyeshadow palette (sadly, no longer available) and swiped the chocolate brown shade across her waterline. Finally, she used the £9.50 Covergirl Lash Blast Clean Waterproof Mascara to lengthen her lashes.

Step 8: Lips

Bella used her favourite lipliner, Makeup Forever's lipliner in 'Anywhere Caffeine' to contour her lips. For gloss, she used a surprising addition. "Randomly I was going through my storage and found an old Kendall Jenner lipgloss from, Kendall randomly slayed with this. This is actually one of the best lipglossess ever." She applied the rose pink shade to her lips and voila - her makeup was complete.