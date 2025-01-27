Bella Hadid's knee-high leather boots are giving major Penny Lane energy

It seems that even the greatest muse sometimes needs a muse of their own to draw inspiration from. As for Bella Hadid? Like all great style lovers, she’s taking a leaf out of Penny Lane’s sartorial book.

On Saturday, Bella stepped out in New York’s Hudson Yards to catch a helicopter flight, channelling the iconic fashion darling of the film world. The 28-year-old layered up to brace the East Coast chill in a caramel Afghan coat by Dolce & Gabbana featuring a longline fit and cream-coloured textured feather trims that perfectly leaned into Seventies style.

The Chopard poster girl elevated her Groupie-inspired attire by frosting herself with some large gold earrings, Chanel’s ‘Pilot’ sunglasses and a pre-loved Louis Vuitton ‘Damier-Print Keepall’ bag that housed her travel essentials. A playful yellow bag charm sourced from Cactus Plant Flea Market added a Gen Z spin to her nostalgic aesthetic.

© GC Images The model oozed glam-rock radiance in Dolce & Gabbana

The younger Hadid sister slipped into a pair of tan-toned Celine boots showcasing a knee-high silhouette, criss-cross detailing across the front of the shoes and buckle accents.

She wore her raven hair swept to the side with a severe parting and slicked-back finish, allowing all eyes to fall on her retro outfit choice.

© GC Images The younger Hadid sister was spotted boarding a helicopter in NYC

Earlier that day, Bella indulged in some retail therapy. Before boarding her helicopter ride, she was pictured coolly dropping into SoHo’s Saint Laurent store for a quick spree. As for her outfit choice, the model wore a black leather aviator jacket with cuffed sleeves and a popped collar, layered over a sheer black midi dress. A vintage Fendi leopard print purse was her arm candy of choice, while a pair of knee-high boots elevated the look quite literally.

If you frequent Portobello Market, you’ve likely noticed the Afghan coat renaissance. These Seventies staples, with their suede bodies, fur trims, and intricate embroidery, have become a must-have for It-girls and vintage lovers.

© Almost Famous Kate Hudson's Penny Lane

Once functional outerwear in 1920s Afghanistan, Afghan coats surged to fame in the Sixties and Seventies, cementing their status in pop culture thanks to icons like Jimi Hendrix, John Lennon, and David Bowie.

The design's allure was reignited by Kate Hudson’s portrayal of Penny Lane in Almost Famous, earning the coat its nickname. More recently, Daisy Jones & The Six spotlighted the piece again, while Britney Spears’ unforgettable chartreuse coat moment in 2002 remains legendary.

Today, celebrities like Emily Ratajkowski and Ms Hadid embrace the groovy silhouette, with secondhand finds commanding hefty price tags on Brick Lane or Depop.