Bella Hadid just revived flared jeans - and the jury is out

Bella Hadid has exactly two moods: cowgirl chic or full-on 70s vibes. There’s no middle ground, just a sartorial masterclass in two distinct aesthetics.

On Wednesday, the 28-year-old was spotted in her New York stomping ground of NoHo, sporting a retro look that highlighted her penchant for Seventies style.

Bella wrapped up warm in a tan-toned coat, complete with a vintage-look leather construction with cream shearling trims, coupled with a pair of light-washed flared jeans. A graphic top paired with a bohemian necklace crafted from coins peaked out from beneath her snug outer layer.

© GC Images Bella nails Seventies style in flares

She wore her raven hair down loose and held into place by a thin headband and slim, oval-shaped sunglasses. A pair of square-toe cowboy boots in faded black leather injected her nostalgic attire with a touch of Western charm.

Flared jeans are an icon of the fashion industry. They initially emerged in the 1960s, inspired by naval uniforms with wide-legged designs for practicality. By the 1970s, they became a countercultural symbol, embraced by hippies and rock stars alike.

© GC Images The model paired shearling with denim for her latest outing

Their exaggerated silhouette represented youthful rebellion and the free-spirited zeitgeist of this era, which was dominated by pacifist movements and anti-war sentiment.

While spring-summer 2025 wasn’t a big season for flares, they constantly teeter on the edge of the trends cycle. "Flared jeans are the best," says one X user, while another notes: "I hate wearing flared jeans."

© Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images Masha Popova AW24

Brands such as Masha Popova put a contemporary, Gen Z spin on the traditional silhouette, adding star motifs and distressing to the jeans. Gucci and Jordanluca incorporated flared structures into their menswear collections, adding a genderless appeal to the sassy slacks.

Earlier this month, Bella shared her long-awaited round-up for 2024. Included in the image carousel, was a snap of the cover girl sporting her beloved suede chaps, complete with traditional fringed detailing, a tan-toned colourway and a crotchless cut.

Bold crotchless chaps have become something of a staple for the model. The statement trousers are a modern adaptation of traditional Western chaps, which were originally developed in the 19th century to protect cowboys from brush and weather while riding.

From flares to chaps, Bella’s collection continues to flourish as Hollywood’s most riveting trouser archive.