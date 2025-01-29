Bella Hadid's affordable £58 gold earrings are almost sold out

When it comes to celebrity wardrobes we wouldn’t mind raiding, Bella Hadid’s is at the top of the list.

From her beloved Coach Brooklyn Bag collection to her line up of leather knee-high boots, custom slip dresses and archival designer statements, Bella’s closet would have any fashion lover weak at the knees.

Though it's highly unlikely we’ll ever get the chance to have free reign in her dressing room, there’s one item on her recent lust list that’s surprisingly affordable, meaning we can channel our inner It-Girl without breaking the bank.

© GC Images Bella Hadid is seen in NoHo on January 25, 2025 in New York City

Spotted out and about on a solo shopping trip in New York City over the weekend, the Orebella founder curated a sleek chic model-off-duty look in the form of an all-black ensemble.

Styling a set of heeled knee-high leather boots with a slim-fitting ribbed midi dress and a leather bomber jacket zipped to the top, the Jacquemus muse perfected understated elegance.

Every fashion lover knows that the key to curating any elevated look is choosing the right accessories - something Bella has a PhD in.

© GC Images Bella Hadid is seen on January 25, 2025 in New York City

To complete her shopping spree ensemble, the YSL muse added a set of bold framed sunglasses and a pair of chunky gold square-shaped earrings from famed New York jewellery brand, The M Jewelers.

© The M Jewelers The San Rafa Square Earrings are also available in silver

Retailing online for just £58 pounds, Bella’s ‘San Rafa Square Earrings’ are crafted with a thick layer of 14k gold over a sterling silver base and are so popular there are only three left in stock. Run, don’t walk.

© GC Images The statement set of earrings clearly goes with everything

Proving just how versatile a pair of great statement earrings are, Bella made a quick change after her shopping excursion, swapping out her black knee highs for a brown pair and changing into a Penny Lane-approved Afghan coat. To complete the look she kept her 'San Rafa Square Earrings' on and swapped out her black framed sunglasses for an oversized Chanel pair.