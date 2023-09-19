Alexa Chung's shocking London Fashion Week dress is actually bang on trend - here's why

On the penultimate evening of the London Fashion Week SS24 shows, Alexa Chung ensured her eccentric outfit agenda did not waiver.

After sporting a slew of incredible LFW outfits already, she attended the Vogue 100 x Erdem dinner at the National Portrait Gallery wearing a sleeveless, shocking yellow maxi dress with ruching at the waist, a vintage ruffle skirt, and tonal embellishments across the neckline.

She elevated the uber-feminine dress with light black tights, ultra-elegant slingbacks with a gold buckle, and a Miu Miu handbag. Though bright yellow may feel like a spring/summer hue, Alexa was actually bang on trend (as always) by wearing it in autumn. Here's why...

© Neil Mockford / Ricky Vigil M Alexa wearing a neon yellow maxi dress

Though pink undoubtedly dominated the summer thanks to the Barbiecore craze and Margot Robbie's impeccable Barbie press tour wardrobe, hues of red suddenly took over sartorial agendas in late August. Fashionistas including Alexa herself, Hailey Bieber and Florence Pugh, to name a few, welcomed the 'tomato girl summer' with open arms. But bright yellow has been a colour constantly appearing since the spring, and clearly isn't going anywhere.

Jennifer Lopez put the colour onto our radar in March when she wore a neon yellow Antonio Grimaldi dress to the premiere of AIR, followed by Victoria Beckham who wore a floor-length neon slip dress to a party in Miami in April. Then, the rise of the ‘lemon girl summer’ trend swiftly followed.

© Dimitrios Kambouris Gigi Hadid weaing neon yellow at the Victoria's Secret Tour '23 event this September

“The ‘Lemon Girl Summer’ trend is all about embracing the radiance of the season through vibrant sherbert yellow hues that exude positivity and energy,” explains Hello! Fashion’s digital editor Natalie Salmon.

Fashionistas including Rita Ora and Selena Gomez oozed glamour in bright yellow hues this summer, and recently Sofia Richie and Gigi Hadid schooled us in styling it for autumn. Sofia, Gigi and Alexa had similar styling ideas to make neon yellow transitional weather appropriate: by pairing it with black layers and accessories.

© Instagram Sofia Richie wearing the perfect autumnal yellow blazer

This loud colour was perhaps not expected to survive three consecutive weather seasons, but the proof is in the pudding that shocking yellow is more than a micro trend.

We’re patiently waiting to see how the fashion set will style it for winter…