Milan Fashion Week AW25: the best dressed celebrities on the front row

And so the fashion set has waved cheerio to London and is saying ciao to Milan, as the fashion month AW25 festivities continue over in the Italian fashion capital.

Coveted designers of some of the world's most notable brands including Gucci, Fendi and Prada will be displaying their autumn/winter 2025 collections, putting sartorial inspiration on our radar for the latter half of the year, whilst the illustrious guests in attendance are providing ample styling masterclasses for the spring season, from celebrities to street stylers.

In London during the fashion week prior, the likes of Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn Beckham and Princess Diana's nieces - aristocratic twins Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer, all put on stellar displays of glamour on the front row at shows including Burberry and Richard Quinn.

As expected, the It-girls, fashion icons and pop culture queens are bringing major levels of high-octane glamour to Milan. Scroll on to see the biggest names and best-dressed stars in Italy for the AW25 shows...

© Getty Images for Gucci Mia Regan The model and Gen Z style muse wore a pair of deep burgundy shorts with a matching scoop-neck vest and sheer red tights. She also donned her brand new brunette hair loosely cascading over her shoulders.

© Getty Images for Gucci Daisy Edgar-Jones The British actress stunned in a pair of glitzy micro shorts and knee-high boots at the Gucci show. She also proved that classic curtain bangs are back on beauty agendas for spring.

© Getty Images for Gucci Romee Strijd The former Victoria's Secret angel schooled us in styling up suede for this season, wearing a tan suede jacket, two-tone jeans, a suede bag and ballet flats.

© Getty Images for Gucci Jessica Chastain The Hollywood icon oozed It-girl glamour in a mini skirt and knee high boots at the Gucci show.