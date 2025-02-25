Milan Fashion Week AW25: the best dressed celebrities on the front row

And so the fashion set has waved cheerio to London and is saying ciao to Milan, as the fashion month AW25 festivities continue over in the Italian fashion capital.
Coveted designers of some of the world's most notable brands including Gucci, Fendi and Prada will be displaying their autumn/winter 2025 collections, putting sartorial inspiration on our radar for the latter half of the year, whilst the illustrious guests in attendance are providing ample styling masterclasses for the spring season, from celebrities to street stylers.
In London during the fashion week prior, the likes of Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn Beckham and Princess Diana's nieces - aristocratic twins Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer, all put on stellar displays of glamour on the front row at shows including Burberry and Richard Quinn.
As expected, the It-girls, fashion icons and pop culture queens are bringing major levels of high-octane glamour to Milan. Scroll on to see the biggest names and best-dressed stars in Italy for the AW25 shows...