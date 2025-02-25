Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Best dressed celebrities at Milan Fashion Week AW25 - Julia Garner, Jessica Chastain & more
Julia Garner attends the Gucci - Women's Fall/Winter 2025/2026 Fashion Show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025/2026 on February 25, 2025 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Gucci)© Getty Images for Gucci

Milan Fashion Week AW25: the best dressed celebrities on the front row

See all the famous faces who've touched down in the Italian fashion capital for MFW this February...

Lauren Ramsay
Fashion and Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
And so the fashion set has waved cheerio to London and is saying ciao to Milan, as the fashion month AW25 festivities continue over in the Italian fashion capital.

Coveted designers of some of the world's most notable brands including Gucci, Fendi and Prada will be displaying their autumn/winter 2025 collections, putting sartorial inspiration on our radar for the latter half of the year, whilst the illustrious guests in attendance are providing ample styling masterclasses for the spring season, from celebrities to street stylers.

In London during the fashion week prior, the likes of Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn Beckham and Princess Diana's nieces - aristocratic twins Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer, all put on stellar displays of glamour on the front row at shows including Burberry and Richard Quinn.

As expected, the It-girls, fashion icons and pop culture queens are bringing major levels of high-octane glamour to Milan. Scroll on to see the biggest names and best-dressed stars in Italy for the AW25 shows...

Mia Regan attends the Gucci - Women's Fall/Winter 2025/2026 Fashion Show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025/2026 on February 25, 2025 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Stefania M. D'Alessandro/Getty Images for Gucci)© Getty Images for Gucci

Mia Regan

The model and Gen Z style muse wore a pair of deep burgundy shorts with a matching scoop-neck vest and sheer red tights. She also donned her brand new brunette hair loosely cascading over her shoulders.

Daisy Edgar-Jones attends the Gucci - Women's Fall/Winter 2025/2026 Fashion Show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025/2026 on February 25, 2025 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Gucci)© Getty Images for Gucci

Daisy Edgar-Jones

The British actress stunned in a pair of glitzy micro shorts and knee-high boots at the Gucci show. She also proved that classic curtain bangs are back on beauty agendas for spring.

Romee Strijd attends the Gucci - Women's Fall/Winter 2025/2026 Fashion Show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025/2026 on February 25, 2025 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Stefania M. D'Alessandro/Getty Images for Gucci)© Getty Images for Gucci

Romee Strijd

The former Victoria's Secret angel schooled us in styling up suede for this season, wearing a tan suede jacket, two-tone jeans, a suede bag and ballet flats.

Jessica Chastain attends the Gucci - Women's Fall/Winter 2025/2026 Fashion Show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025/2026 on February 25, 2025 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Gucci)© Getty Images for Gucci

Jessica Chastain

The Hollywood icon oozed It-girl glamour in a mini skirt and knee high boots at the Gucci show.

Julia Garner attends the Gucci - Women's Fall/Winter 2025/2026 Fashion Show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025/2026 on February 25, 2025 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Gucci)© Getty Images for Gucci

Julia Garner

Julia captured attention in a striking fluorescent yellow mini dress at the Gucci show, paired with matching pointed heels.

