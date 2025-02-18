I will 100% be stealing this NYFW street style scarf hack

While the runways at New York Fashion Week set the tone for next season’s trends, it’s the streets that deliver the real-time styling inspiration.

This year, a fresh take on an old classic emerged - scarves styled in an effortlessly chic, structured way that had every fashion insider (myself included) taking notes.

From uptown minimalists to downtown maximalists, NYFW attendees proved that a scarf isn’t just an afterthought—it’s a styling power move. Gone are the days of casually tossing a scarf over your shoulders or doing the predictable wrap-around. Instead, this season’s it-girls are cinching, draping, and belting their scarves in a way that transforms them into statement pieces rather than mere accessories.

© Getty Images Tweed, taffeta, and a touch of old-money glam—this belted shawl is straight out of a couture dream.

“Accessories can either make or break an outfit, so knowing how to wear a scarf… is of vital importance,” explains George Elliot, Fashion Writer at Liberty. “We’re not talking about the classic cravat-like knot or the over-the-shoulder wrap-around. There are far more interesting, fashion-forward ways to style this wardrobe staple.”

Take, for example, the tonal layering spotted on one attendee, who wore a full monochrome grey look featuring a long-sleeved knit dress and matching tights. Instead of draping her scarf loosely, she strategically belted it at the waist, turning it into an asymmetrical top layer that added both dimension and warmth to her outfit. Paired with sleek black pumps and tiny cat-eye sunglasses, this look was modern minimalism at its finest.

© Getty Images Who knew a scarf could serve main character energy? This belted gray look is winter layering at its finest.

On the other end of the spectrum, a maximalist interpretation of the scarf trend came courtesy of another fashion week guest, who paired a tweed belted jacket with a voluminous tiered skirt. The show-stealer? A faux-fur scarf with bold floral prints, draped diagonally across the chest and tucked neatly under a belt. The effect was equal parts avant-garde and old-world romantic.

© Getty Images Somewhere between a Victorian heroine and a street style star, this belted scarf moment is pure drama.

For those who lean into classic elegance, one stylish attendee showed how a scarf can elevate a sophisticated all-black look. With a full-length wool coat, structured handbag, and pointed-toe boots, she belted a soft gray scarf over her coat, creating a polished, almost architectural silhouette.

Interestingly, these New Yorkers' way of wearing the scarf isn’t exactly new. According to Highland tartans retailer Clan, the Scots have been draping woollen fabrics over their bodies in a similar fashion for centuries. “The tradition was to drape a length of woollen fabric over the body like a shawl. This would then be gathered into folds and held in place with a broad belt and buckle,” explains Clan. Women’s versions, known as the Arisaid, were even longer and alongside being belted were sometimes also pinned with decorative brooches.

© Getty Images Madeline Harper Fass proves that a scarf and a belt can turn winter layers into a masterclass in quiet luxury

The beauty of this trend is its versatility—it works for every aesthetic, whether you prefer sleek minimalism or eclectic layering. Plus, it’s a practical winter styling trick, allowing you to stay warm without compromising on style.

So if there’s one street style hack you should be stealing this season, it’s definitely this scarf styling trick. Grab your favorite scarf, cinch it with a belt, and watch your winter wardrobe instantly level up.