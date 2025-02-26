Nicola Coughlan’s leather evening gloves ooze femme fatale flair

Even when she’s far removed from the set of Bridgerton, Nicola Coughlan can’t be without a hint of regency-inspired elegance.

On Sunday, the Irish actress attended the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall, alongside swathes of fellow Hollywood insiders.

For the bash, Nicola slipped into a mint blue gown by Dior complete with an off-the-shoulder design and a belted fit and flare silhouette. The designer garment, sourced with a helping hand from stylist Aimée Croysdill, was elevated by jewels from Bucherer and a pair of black leather gloves which oozed femme fatale flair.

© FilmMagic Nicola Coughlan attends the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards

The actress wore her blonde hair swept back into a low, sleek bun with a side parting - courtesy of none other than Sami Knight, and opted for a glowing, porcelain complexion that radiated doll-like sophistication.

Writing via Instagram, Nicola’s trusty stylist penned: “Working with Dior’s atelier is nothing short of a dream come true. The dedication, skill and time they’ve put into this is above and beyond. The inside of the dress is as much of a work of art as the outside. Thank you @dior.”

Leather gloves hold a significant place in cinema history, so it was a highly fitting choice for the star to sport them to the awards ceremony.

The accessories have long been a powerful cinematic symbol, representing mystery, elegance, danger, and authority. In classic Hollywood, stars like Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffany’s and Rita Hayworth in Gilda used gloves to exude sophistication.

Noir films and thrillers often associated them with crime and secrecy, as seen in Giallo films, where black leather gloves became a murderer’s signature. Villains like Darth Vader in Star Wars and The Joker in The Dark Knight wore gloves to enhance their menacing aura.

Whether symbolising wealth, seduction, or violence, leather gloves remain an iconic and versatile visual element in film history - and now thanks to Nicola, fashion history too.