Nicola Coughlan says bodycons are back in sculpting midi dress

Nicola Coughlan is finally getting her flowers. The actress has been thrust into the spotlight since Derry Girls hit our screens, but only now is the fashion world waking up to her stylish splendour.

On Thursday, the Bridgerton actress declared that bodycons are officially back in business, sharing a striking selfie via social media for all to covet.

The Irish actress slipped into a charcoal grey midi dress, featuring a curve-carving fit, a lightweight knitted construction, a low neckline and long sleeves.

Nicola completed her simple yet sophisticated look by wearing her Malibu blonde tresses down loose in cascading mermaid waves, complete with a classic middle parting.

Winking for the camera, the beloved star showcased a nude manicure dotted with crystals - the perfect nail inspiration for the festive period. A pair of silver drop earrings encrusted with diamonds injected the actress’ aesthetic with a hefty dose of sparkle, while a rainbow-beaded phone chain showcased her penchant for playful accessories.

© Getty Versace SS25

Believe it or not, but bodycons are making an unexpected comeback in the fashionscape. A true Noughties relic, the figure-skimming dresses have been championed by brands such as Burberry and Versace, who have incorporated the winter-ready silhouette into recent collections.

It’s been a jam-packed season for bodycon-backer Nicola. Earlier this month, she attended the UK premiere of Queer starring Daniel Craig, hosted at The Curzon Mayfair in the heart of London.

Looking to Loewe for the bash, Nicola stepped out in a cotton trench coat, complete with a rich khaki hue that oozed military chic. The piece further showcased a traditional water-repellent double face cotton drill, a double-breasted construction, a longline silhouette, a belted waistband and curved sleeves that offered up a sculptural aesthetic - clearly the star’s go-to style.

The coat currently retails for £2,250 online and made for a stunning showcase of British design (thank you, Jonathan Anderson.)