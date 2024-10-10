Nicola Coughlan oozes gothic glamour in belted Dior gown

Nicola Coughlan’s sartorial arsenal is an epic rotation of billowing ball gowns and crystal-dripping corsets. Perhaps a cosplay on her beloved Bridgerton character, the Irish actress’ wardrobe never fails to impress.

On Wednesday evening, Nicola graced the red carpet for the Time 100 Next event at Current at Chelsea Piers in New York. For the high octane ‘do, the actress shimmied into a custom Dior gown. The exquisite piece featured an off-the-shoulder silhouette, an inky black hue, a belted waist and a gathered taffeta skirt, making for a dramatic yet timeless after-hours aesthetic.

Nicola wore her blonde hair down loose in a gentle tousled style and opted for a fresh makeup palette, consisting of a flawless porcelain complexion, a rose pink lip and a pale tangerine shimmer eyeshadow blend. A pair of large, thin hoop earrings with whimsical detailing peaked out from under her golden tresses.

© Getty Nicola attended the TIME100 Next event in New York City

On the left side of the gown, the actress wore a red pin in support of Artists4Ceasefire, a group of advocates and artists that opposes the Israel-Hamas war.

Nicola has often been seen wearing Dior at several high-profile events, including film premieres and fashion shows. She wore a beautiful Dior combination featuring a tailored black blazer with a fitted waist, styled with a pleated white tulle skirt during the Bridgerton Season 3 press tour - a look reminiscent of Christian Dior’s 1947 ‘New Look.’

© Getty The actress wore custom Dior for the occasion

The actress’ archive is particularly eclectic, spanning brands from Wiederhoeft to Harris Reed and Gucci. The latter has been a long-standing favourite of the star’s, with Nicola attending the Gucci spring/summer 2025 show alongside close friend Daisy Edgar-Jones and co-star Hannah Dodd.

Nicola took her place on the coveted FROW sporting a soft yet statement-worthy ensemble. She wore a flowy white dress layered under a rich brown suede cape teamed with olive green stilettos embellished with sparkly gems.