Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan stuns in sequin pencil skirt and £13 t-shirt for poignant occasion
Nicola Coughlan© Getty

Nicola Coughlan stuns in sequin pencil skirt and £13 t-shirt for poignant occasion

The Bridgerton actress oozed glamour to announce a special Red Nose Day fashion campaign

Lauren Ramsay
Fashion and Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
When Nicola Coughlan isn't fluttering our Regencycore fashion hearts on screen in her role as Penelope Featherington in Bridgerton, she's giving us ample style inspiration on the red carpet, on the front row as fashion weeks or at exclusive It-girl events

This time, the 38-year-old Irish actress has taken to Instagram to share images from her new campaign to support Comic Relief's annual Red Nose Day charity event, and her outfit oozed relaxed glamour.

Nicola posed in a white Toy Story-themed t-shirt featuring the original cowgirlcore influencer - the film franchise's animated character Jessie. The £13 charity t-shirt, available at Tk Maxx, is available to purchase now, with proceeds going to Comic Relief. 

Showing us how to style up a laid-back t-shirt for special occasions, she styled the piece with a glamorous crimson red sequinned pencil skirt - the attention-grabbing hue associated with Red Nose Day. 

She captioned the image: "I’m so proud to be part of this year’s #RedNoseDay campaign with @tkmaxxuk. The fashion line-up is available now, both in store and online, featuring iconic designs from seven returning collaborations. More importantly, the profits from all items go to @comicrelief Together, we can make a meaningful difference."

For beauty, she wore her signature blonde tresses loosely waved and cascading over her shoulder, and a minimal glam make-up look with subtle red eyeshadow, and a soft red lip.

Nicola Coughlan poses in the press room during the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California© Frazer Harrison
Sequins are Nicola Coughlan's specialty

The first Red Nose Day was held on Friday, February 5, 1988, three years after Comic Relief was formed, to encourage people to donate to a worthy cause. The charity was founded in 1985 by screenwriter Richard Curtis and comedian Sir Lenny Henry. 

Comic Relief's website explains: "We support local community organisations and brilliant change-makers here in the UK and across the globe. Your donations help us fill the shelves of baby banks, community food centres, fund vital community-led services like health workers, local youth safe-spaces, and ensure safe passage for people escaping danger."

