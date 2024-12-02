Best dressed guests at The Fashion Awards 2024:

Batten down the hatches and sequins at the ready as The Fashion Awards 2024 is officially underway.

On Monday December 2, fashion’s inner circle flocked through the doors of The Royal Albert Hall to attend the biggest event in the fashion calendar. A celebration of creative talent and emerging faces in the industry, the event honours designers, brands, and individuals shaping the future of fashion, both in the UK and globally.

Hosted by the British Fashion Council (BFC), the awards celebrate outstanding contributions to the fashion world, focusing on sustainability, innovation, and influence.

Last year, we witnessed icons such as Sarah Burton, Edward Enninful, Valentino Garavani and Sarah Mower take home coveted awards, while blossoming talents like Martine Rose, Chopova Lowena, Bianca Saunders and Connor Ives also reaped recognition for their creative endeavours.

What to expect this year at The Fashion Awards 2024

Once again, The Fashion Awards are presented by jewellery empire Pandora on the red carpeted steps of the famed concert hall in South Kensington. TV presenter Maya Jama hosted the gala alongside musical artist and fellow creative powerhouse Kojey Radical.

Key categories include Model of the Year, British Menswear Designer, British Womenswear Designer, Designer of the Year, BFC Foundation Award, Isabella Blow Award for Fashion Creator, Outstanding Achievement Award and Leader of Change.

© Getty Alexa Chung in 16Arlington at The Fashion Awards 2023

Iconic designer and former creative director of Gucci Tom Ford will be honored with the Outstanding Achievement Award, while musician A$AP Rocky will be honored as a Cultural Innovator for his impressive impact on popular culture this year. American photographer Tyler Mitchell is this year’s recipient of the Isabella Blow Award for Fashion Creator, with stunning shoots for the world’s most renowned publications and brands under his belt.

Not to mention, we can of course expect to see a slew of beautifully dressed familiar faces attend the British bash. Last year, we were treated to dazzling appearances courtesy of Anne Hathaway, Amal Clooney, Gwyneth Paltrow and more.

The list goes on, but now it’s time to get down to business.

Best dressed guests at The Fashion Awards 2024:

1/ 5 © Gareth Cattermole Halle Bailey The Little Mermaid star Halle Bailey was one of the first to grace the scene, sporting a siren-esque gown in white, complete with a strapless design and a large pearl paillettes-pearl structure. Shipwrecked chic.

2/ 5 © Samir Hussein Harris Reed American designer Harris Reed arrived looking sharp in a contemporary black suit featuring high waisted trousers and an exaggerated bow tie. Note, the platform boots.

3/ 5 © Joe Maher Laura Haddock Actress Laura Haddock attended The Fashion Awards 2024 in a sleek black strapless gown with a nude silk sash and matching point-toe heels. A gothic netted veil added a dramatic edge to her timeless attire.

4/ 5 © Mike Marsland Venus Williams Tennis star Venus Williams made a case for power dressing in a longline black coat layered over a cropped leg jumpsuit in the same winter hue.