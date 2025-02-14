Princess Kate's Valentine's Day dress is an affordable high street hero

Love it or hate it, Valentine’s Day 2025 is upon us, bringing with it a flurry of heartfelt notes, bottles of wine and sentimental Instagram posts. Clearly, love is in the air - even for the royal family.

To celebrate the love-fuelled day, the Prince and Princess of Wales shared a sweet image of themselves embracing via social media.

The throwback photograph depicts the royal couple seated on a picnic rug in the middle of the woods on a balmy summer day, with Prince William cheekily planting a peck on his beloved wife.

© Will Warr The couple shared this sweet photo of William kissing Kate

Princess Kate looked casual yet ever-elegant in the shot, which was taken just outside the royal’s Norfolk home. She slipped into H&M’s light blue denim shirt dress, featuring short sleeves with rolled cuffs, chest pockets, and a button-down design. A belt made cut the same material sculpted her waist, completing the relaxed yet polished look.

The regal royal paired the free-flowing dress with her trusted Veja ‘Esplar’ Metallic-Trimmed Leather Sneakers, a choice that further emphasised her practical yet trend-savvy approach to dressing. The down-to-earth sartorial moment highlighted her ability to balance royal polish with relatable, everyday fashion choices.

© Getty Images Even the royals can't resist celebrating the love-fuelled day

The former duchess wore her enviable chocolate locks down loose in her signature bouncing waves complete with a side parting. A natural makeup blend highlighted her glowing features in the images, which were initially shared to announce that the princess had completed chemotherapy, in turn sharing her cancer journey with the world.

Prince William complemented his wife’s outfit choice, sporting a pale blue polo top with short sleeves. The garment was coolly teamed with some navy cotton shorts and a pair of electric blue New Balance sneakers. Twinning is winning, after all.

Naturally, the post drew the attention of fashion enthusiasts and royalists alike. Happy Valentine's day to my favorite royal couple!,” one wrote, while another said: “Awww thats so sweet of you to share this lovely picture! Happy Valentine's Day!”