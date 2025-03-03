5 Milan Fashion Week AW25 trends that get the fashion editor stamp of approval

Set against the backdrop of stunning Italian architecture and no doubt a pasta dish or two, Milan Fashion Week AW25 has wrapped up proceedings and attendees are flocking their way to Paris for the final instalment of this season’s Fashion Month.

The third chapter in a frantic four weeks of back-to-back fashion shows saw Fendi celebrate its 100 year anniversary with a stonking show chock full of clothes any fashion fan worth their salt would be gasping to wear.

Legacy and heritage were honoured but with contemporary touches courtesy of labels that lean towards flamboyance such as Marni and Dsquared2, and some sex appeal was - as always - on the menu at Dolce & Gabbana.

It’s a season of much change for many of the great Italian labels, with Gucci and Fendi currently without Creative Directors (Silvia Fendi has taken the helm at the latter for the interim), Bottega Veneta not showcasing a collection and Luke and Lucie Meier taking their final bow at Jil Sander.

But the fashion was still indisputably fantastic, with plenty of inspiration to see us into the new season and get us all excited for what’s ahead.

5 Milan Fashion Week trends a fashion editor will be copying immediately

Assertive Elegance Giorgio Armani offered up their usual elegance, but for an undeniably strong woman who knows herself. There was equally nothing passive about the reworked LBDs spotted at Prada, thanks to their strong shapes. This is quiet design, done well. Fendi added peep-toe heels and kicky hems to infuse their formal get-ups with playful energy. And due to to David Koma’s arrival at Blumarine, the label known for its Y2K pastel pieces had grown up a little this season.

OTT Outerwear If there’s one thing for certain, no matter how far the mercury will drop this autumn winter, you’ll have a fantastic coat to keep you covered. Faux fur was abundant, especially at Fendi, Sportmax and Dolce & Gabbana where the outerwear had undeniable 'Mob Wife' energy. Faux fur trims were preferred at Marni and Blumarine but in bombastic shades of bubblegum pink and pillarbox red. This is attention stealing outerwear that takes the pressure off whatever you choose to wear underneath.

Off-duty Beauties At Dolce & Gabbana, the classic muse, the off-duty model was the central focus, leading to a fresher collection than we’re used to that prioritised youthful vigour and effortless beauty. We also can’t not talk about the hair at Prada, where the collection entitled “Raw Glamour” challenged viewers to rethink what constitutes modern femininity. Hair was purposefully undone, as if slung up by someone in a great hurry who has more important things to consider than a perfectly done hairdo. Meanwhile, Max Mara found inspiration in the Bronté sisters and had us metaphorically power walking across the moors with the cool, fresh breeze in our hair.

Ribena Shades Our penchant for all things oxblood certainly isn’t going anywhere, but Milan gave the stamp of approval to corresponding hues in blackberry, plum and damson. Max Mara opted for head-to-toe overly ripe cherry while Ferragamo’s fruity shades were giving sharp summer berries.

