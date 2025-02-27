Simone Ashley is the ultimate office siren in micro mini skirt and Y2K sunnies

Milan Fashion Week, the third installment of a jam packed Fashion Month which sees the A-listers and fashion elite jet across the world to drink in the latest collections from luxe labels such as Gucci and Chanel.

Bridgerton actress Simone Ashley was keen to get in on the action and made her way to the Italian Fashion Capital to catch the Prada AW25 show.

Bedecked in the Italian label, Simone slotted into the crowd of impeccably dressed attendees wearing a grey micro mini skirt that screamed Office Siren (our favourite of the TikTok aesthetics currently doing the rounds) teamed with an olive green cropped jacket that leaned towards practicality.

© Getty Images Simone Ashley arrives at the Prada AW25 show

Simone opted for layered pieces (inspired by the Queen of layering herself Miuccia Prada) by tucking a crisp blue shirt beneath her cropped green bomber.

Looking radiant, she teamed the ensemble with practical loafers in a robust burgundy shade and Y2K inspired round sunglasses that look as if they were just plucked from Julia Roberts in her peak rom-com era.

© Getty Images A closer look at Simone Ashley's look for the Prada AW25 show

At the show, Simone enjoyed the latest collection from the Italian fashion powerhouse who put military-inspired silhouettes, structured outerwear and minimalist accessories into the spotlight for AW25.

© @launchmetrics A look from the Prada AW25 show

For beauty, Simone's long dark hair was loose, flowing and envy-inducingly shiny, makeup was dewy and fresh and her milky manicure was perfect for Spring (now do hurry up weather and get on board.)

So 10/10 Simone for looking like the girl in the office everyone is secretly in love with but everyone is too intimidated by to 'fess up (oh how we wish we were that girl.)

© GC Images Simone Ashley arrives at the Calvin Klein AW25 show in New York

The actress is fresh from appearances at New York Fashion Week where she took in the Calvin Klein show and got to witness first hand the 90s supermodel reunion that took place, and in London she stopped by the 16Arlington dinner sporting a chic leather mini skirt and slicked back power plait.