Simone Ashley is the ultimate office siren in micro mini skirt and Y2K sunnies
Digital Cover fashion-trends© Getty Images

The Bridgerton actress stopped by the Prada show at Milan Fashion Week

Clare Pennington
Associate Editor
2 minutes ago
Milan Fashion Week, the third installment of a jam packed Fashion Month which sees the A-listers and fashion elite jet across the world to drink in the latest collections from luxe labels such as Gucci and Chanel.

Bridgerton actress Simone Ashley was keen to get in on the action and made her way to the Italian Fashion Capital to catch the Prada AW25 show.

Bedecked in the Italian label, Simone slotted into the crowd of impeccably dressed attendees wearing a grey micro mini skirt that screamed Office Siren (our favourite of the TikTok aesthetics currently doing the rounds) teamed with an olive green cropped jacket that leaned towards practicality. 

Simone Ashley stands confidently at Milan Fashion Week, wearing an olive green cropped bomber jacket with a high collar and gold zipper details. Underneath, a light blue collared shirt peeks out, adding contrast to the look. She pairs it with a grey micro-mini skirt featuring an asymmetrical cut and a brown belt worn diagonally for a deconstructed effect. Her accessories include round, vintage-inspired sunglasses and a brown leather crossbody bag. She completes the ensemble with polished brown leather loafers. Her hair is sleek and straight, and her makeup is natural, emphasizing her flawless complexion. Behind her, a bustling scene unfolds with photographers, fashion insiders, and other attendees, capturing the vibrant energy of Milan Fashion Week.© Getty Images
Simone Ashley arrives at the Prada AW25 show

Simone opted for layered pieces (inspired by the Queen of layering herself Miuccia Prada) by tucking a crisp blue shirt beneath her cropped green bomber. 

Looking radiant, she teamed the ensemble with practical loafers in a robust burgundy shade and Y2K inspired round sunglasses that look as if they were just plucked from Julia Roberts in her peak rom-com era. 

A closer look at Simone Ashley's look for the Prada AW25 show

At the show, Simone enjoyed the latest collection from the Italian fashion powerhouse who put military-inspired silhouettes, structured outerwear and minimalist accessories into the spotlight for AW25. 

The image showcases a model walking down a dimly lit Prada runway, wearing an oversized dark gray wool coat. The coat has sharp tailoring, wide lapels, and an exaggerated structured silhouette, cinched at the waist with a thin brown leather belt. The sleeves are long, slightly oversized, and the hem falls just below the knees, evoking a strong, powerful aesthetic. The model carries a small, deep red velvet drawstring bag with a gold chain strap in one hand, adding a rich contrast to the otherwise monochromatic look. Her footwear consists of sleek black pointed-toe heels adorned with a gold metallic detail at the tip. Her hair is long, wavy, and slightly disheveled, enhancing the moody, high-fashion atmosphere of the runway. She wears dark, dramatic makeup, including bold eyeliner and defined brows, and accessorizes with a thick, bejeweled choker necklace that rests high on her neck. The runway setting is industrial and avant-garde, featuring a dark, patterned carpet with intricate floral or lace-like designs, metal scaffolding lining the walls, and atmospheric lighting that casts dramatic shadows. The overall effect is one of gothic elegance, perfectly in line with Prada’s signature mix of power dressing and unexpected detailing.© @launchmetrics
A look from the Prada AW25 show

For beauty, Simone's long dark hair was loose, flowing and envy-inducingly shiny, makeup was dewy and fresh and her milky manicure was perfect for Spring (now do hurry up weather and get on board.) 

So 10/10 Simone for looking like the girl in the office everyone is secretly in love with but everyone is too intimidated by to 'fess up (oh how we wish we were that girl.)

The image captures actress Simone Ashley standing on a city sidewalk, possibly outside a high-profile fashion event. She is wearing a strapless, off-white midi dress that features subtle vertical ribbing and a slightly structured silhouette. The dress is elegantly tailored to hug her frame while maintaining an effortless, slightly relaxed drape. She pairs the look with pointed-toe dark brown or black heels with thin crisscrossing straps. Her long, dark hair is sleek and straight, parted slightly to the side, complementing her glowing, bronzed skin. Her makeup is minimal yet polished, focusing on radiant skin, softly defined eyes, and a neutral lip color. She exudes quiet confidence, posing with one hand resting in the pocket of her dress while gazing slightly off-camera. The background is bustling with people in dark clothing, some of whom appear to be event staff or security personnel, while towering city buildings frame the setting, giving it an unmistakable urban feel. The lighting suggests late afternoon or early evening, as natural light illuminates her face and outfit.© GC Images
Simone Ashley arrives at the Calvin Klein AW25 show in New York

The actress is fresh from appearances at New York Fashion Week where she took in the Calvin Klein show and got to witness first hand the 90s supermodel reunion that took place, and in London she stopped by the 16Arlington dinner sporting a chic leather mini skirt and slicked back power plait. 

