What to wear in Paris: The ultimate It-Girl guide

Ah Paris, the land of baguettes, gooey fromage and effortless chicness. With its je ne sais quoi energy, the City of Light is arguably the most stylish city in the world.

A visit to the romance capital of the world is a wardrobe opportunity in itself, whether sipping espresso at Café de Flore or perusing the ateliers of Avenue Montaigne.

The Parisian aesthetic is built on timeless classics: the trench coat, crisp shirts and structured tailoring for example.

Elegance is most certainly on the menu with refined neutrals favoured over loud colour palettes.

© Getty Images Clemence Mouline and Laura Guillon at Paris Fashion Week

Glamour? Sure, but paired with undone hair and just a slick of lipstick so it looks like you made absolutely no effort at all, you just look naturally, absolutely fantastique.

Quiet Luxury has palpable French undertones and cashmere sweaters and ballet pumps (Chanel, naturally) are right at home on a jaunt down the Champs-Élysées.

© Getty Images Kristina Bazan and Matteo Pozzi during Haute Couture Fashion Week, Paris

For final touches, less is undoubtedly more. A quick splash of Chanel No.5 and oversized sunglasses always. And there you have it, your inner Parisienne awaits.

Your ultimate Paris outfit inspo:

© Getty Images Lace & Leather The perfect companion for a practical, boxy leather jacket with 80s energy? A frothy, floaty midi skirt in delicate cream lace of course.

© Getty Images A Statement Coat Weather in Paris can be as frightfully unpredictable as it is in the UK. Defend yourself with a coat that looks as striking as your ensemble underneath.

© Getty Images Colour Block Oxblood is the shade that utterly took over 2024 and shows no signs of slowing for 2025. Go head-to-toe with statement accents in gold and black.

© Getty Images Crisp White Shirt No one wears a white shirt quite like the French, pressed to perfection and paired with something unexpected like a maxi skirt fit for a black tie dinner.

© Getty Images Scandalous Slogans The French love to push the envelope, so follow suit with a slightly scandalous logo tee and oversized sunglasses so you can avoid making eye contact with anyone.

© Getty Images Neutral Tailoring We're such big fans of this mushroom toned three piece suit as sported by supermodel Joan Smalls for a Paris Fashion Week appearance. Paired with a perfect slick back ponytail.

© Getty Images Cute Cropped Trousers There's something so delightfully Audrey Hepburn about going on a jaunt on the cobbled Paris streets in a cropped pair of trousers and statement top

© Getty Images Custard Cream France is the home to so many delightful dairy products so why not pay homage (or fromage, if you will) with a corresponding colour palette, worn top to toe.

© Getty Images Blazer Glory Take your inspiration straight from the Saint Laurent catwalk and opt for a power blazer with 80s inspired shoulder pads teamed with a midi dress that screams femininity in contrast.