Lily James is an island goddess in tropical floral swimsuit

In January, the fashion set always manages to fill us with envy with their stylish winter holiday snaps. On the other hand, they provide ample style inspiration in plenty of time for our summer holidays.

The latest to do so is Pam & Tommy actress and cool-girl sartorial muse Lily James.

The 35-year-old Hollywood heavyweight is currently abroad somewhere far hotter and sunnier than England, showing off her fashion-forward vacation wardrobe.

Lily took to Instagram to share a plethora of images, including a black swim top featuring vibrant coloured florals and spaghetti straps, and matching mini shorts.

© @lilyjames Lily posed a black floral two-piece

Classic flower print might not be the first style that comes to mind when purchasing swimwear that is on trend, but Lily puts the proof in the pudding that the style never really leaves the fashion sphere, which Sydney Sweeney also confirmed this winter.

© @sydneysweeney Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney also sported a floral bikini this season

The Euphoria actress took to Instagram to share snaps on a sunlounger wearing a covetable cream-coloured bikini peppered with ditsy florals in tangerine and lilac tones, paired with a raffia woven sunhat.

If vibrant print swimwear doesn't tickle your tastebuds, Lily also flaunted a staple black two-piece - an understated plain triangle bikini top and matching bottoms.

© @lilyjames Lily also spoted a classic black piece

A-list icons including Emily Ratajkowski, Rita Ora, and Millie Bobby Brown have all been sharing splendid swimwear options, from neon to 'quiet luxury.'

Lily's varying choice of swimwear proves her penchant for versatile dressing.

From uber-feminine frocks that mimic her quintessential English Rose persona, to donning leather ball gowns and razor-cut fringes on the MET Gala red carpet and oozing 90s simplicity at NBA games, we love her style because she's completely unafraid to try her hand at any and every sartorial aesthetic.

We can't wait to see her wardrobe for the rest of the year...