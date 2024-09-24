Paris Fashion Week SS25: Best street style looks from Y2K magic to grunge glam

Oh, how we wish we were legging it for the Eurostar so we could get a slice of Paris Fashion Week action up close and personal.

Renowned for being perhaps the most exciting event on the Fashion Calendar, PFW signals the end of another month of shows with big names such as Alexander McQueen, Stella McCartney and Chanel on the bill.

And luckily for everyone in need of a big dollop of outfit inspiration for the new season, we are glued to our screens to bring you the very best outfits we've spotted on the streets of Paris this week.

The weather might be a bit grey and drizzly on the other side of the channel, but we've spied artfully distressed denim, an array of fancy tights and monster coats that all guarantee to brighten up proceedings. Let your sartorial tastebuds start tingling.

1/ 10 Discoloured Denim The perfect transitional coat with shoulders we reckon Herman Munster would approve of. Paired with discoloured denim and a kitten heel for very chic apocalyptic energy.

2/ 10 Itsy-Bitsy Shorts Proving that you don't have to tuck your micro shorts to the back of the wardrobe just because the mercury has dropped. Pair with a long sleeve and brave the weather.

3/ 10 It's All White We love this Beetlejuice bride silhouette with matching veil. Bring on the Halloween energy!

4/ 10 Black Hole A pair of fishnets is the perfect way to make your transitional outfits weather appropriate. We've got lots of time for this mega-holey pair.

5/ 10 Monochrome Mini White tights and boots that you could probably wear fencing plus black mini and cropped blazer with tinted sunnies. Genius.

6/ 10 Hats Off Oh we're so pleased that the fuzzy bucket hat will have its time to shine for another season.

7/ 10 Prep Cool A sportier take on the preppy, Aughts-inspired trend that's taken 2024 into its clutches. A New York Yankees bow? We need.

8/ 10 Frill Seeker There are so many fantastic all-black fits currently wandering the streets of Paris. This one proves that a bit of texture and a flash of flesh mean the result is anything but boring.

9/ 10 Grey Day The distressed denim, the asymmetric skirt and the low waistband evoke Y2K energy, big time.