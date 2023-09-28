Selena Gomez, Kendall Jenner, Kaia Gerber: the best street style moments from Paris Fashion Week SS24

Here's what the fashionable crowd are wearing on the final fashion week of this month...

We adore each and every fashion, yet some would argue the best is saved ‘till last. Paris Fashion Week is well underway, and the fashion on and off the runway has been mesmerising.

On the star-studded front rows, guests from Hailey Bieber to Kate Moss, Jennifer Lawrence to Alexa Chung have enchanted us with their utterly elegant ensembles, whilst the cool girls who've graced Paris’ street style scene are giving us major autumn/winter style inspiration.

Despite the variety of styles and silhouettes, the overarching dress code has been, as expected, incomprehensibly chic.

This is what the fashion-forward crowd are wearing on the streets of Paris this week…

© Getty Jenna Ortega

Wednesday star Jenna Ortega gave dark academia the chicest makeover in a navy pleated maxi skirt and a fitted blazer.

© Getty Charlize Theron

Charlize took the sheer dress trend and made it glamorous in a beaded transparent maxi dress with a nude bralette and shorts set underneath and gold gladiator sandals.

© Getty Leni Klum

Leni Klum wore a tie-dye patterned strapless dress with black heeled pumps and 2023's ultimate cool-girl accessory: opera gloves.

© Getty Selena Gomez

Selena wore an ivory mini dress wth a polka dot pattern and elegant puffed sleeves, paired with black patent slingbacks.

© Getty Malvika Sheth

Malkiva Sheth showed us a new way to wear a shirt and tie by layering a slinky floral maxi dress over a sheer blue shirt and a long black tie.

© Getty Kendall Jenner

Trench coats are everything this autumn and Kendall Jenner started what we imagine will be this season's latest trend: tucking it in.

© Getty Yara Shahidi

Yara Shahidi wore an orange pleated maxi skirt with a white shirt tucked in and a silver waist belt.

© Getty Kaia Gerber

Proving the power of minimalism, Kaia wore a grey two-piece suit with a black shirt underneath.

© Edward Berthelot Usher

Singer Usher was giving 'ladybug cool' in a red polka dot coat and trousers set with a red shirt and chunky red trainers.

© Getty Anya Taylor-Joy

Anya Taylor-Joy wore a belted leather jacket with black tailored shorts and patent court heels.

© Getty Aimee Song

Aimee wore a red glittery crochet vest with a navy midi skirt, monochrome heels and a purple Lady Dior bag.

© Getty Olivia Palermo

Olivia Palermo wore a crinkled midi skirt with an embellished shirt and black bralette to the Dior show.