The best dressed celebrities at Paris Fashion Week AW24

After a seriously stylish few weeks, fashion month for A/W24 is almost over, making a triumphant exit with a Parisian-fueled affair.
Paris Fashion Week is the last on the fashion month calendar, often referred to by guests and à la mode lovers as the best out of the four, suggesting that the saying 'saving the best for last' rings true in this instance (though of course, we're equally as obsessed with every single week).
From Victoria Beckham, Dior and Givenchy to Rick Owens, Alexander McQueen and Valentino, PFW showcases some of the most acclaimed fashion heavy hitters, pulling celebrities, A-listers and notable names from near and far to sit front row.
Peep some of the best-dressed celebs who are spending a week in the City of Lights, all in the name of fashion…