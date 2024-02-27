Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Jennifer Lawrence, Julia Fox, Rosalia: The best dressed celebrities at Paris Fashion Week AW24
The best dressed celebrities at Paris Fashion Week AW24

It's the last week of fashion month and all the celebs are celebrating in serious style...

21 minutes ago
PFW Celebs
Orion Scott
Orion ScottFashion Features Writer
After a seriously stylish few weeks, fashion month for A/W24 is almost over, making a triumphant exit with a Parisian-fueled affair. 

Paris Fashion Week is the last on the fashion month calendar, often referred to by guests and à la mode lovers as the best out of the four, suggesting that the saying 'saving the best for last' rings true in this instance (though of course, we're equally as obsessed with every single week).

From Victoria Beckham, Dior and Givenchy to Rick Owens, Alexander McQueen and Valentino, PFW showcases some of the most acclaimed fashion heavy hitters, pulling celebrities, A-listers and notable names from near and far to sit front row. 

Peep some of the best-dressed celebs who are spending a week in the City of Lights, all in the name of fashion…

Alexa Chung

Alexa Chung attends the Christian Dior Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week in a white suit© Pierre Suu

Alexa Chung made a statement at the Dior show in a fitted white suit and black loafer combo.

Rosalia

Rosalia attends the Christian Dior Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis

Rosalia opted for a comfortable and warm Christian Dior look for the Dior show. She paired her puffer, midi skirt and boots with wrap-around sunglasses.

Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence attends the Christian Dior show in a three piece suit and black coat combo© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis

Jen Law was spotted outside the Christian Dior show in a seriously chic grey three-piece suit ensemble.

Julia Fox

Julia Fox attends the Pressiat Womenswear Fall/Winter show in Paris in a leather fluffy coat© Foc Kan

The queen of quirk made quite the entrance at the Pressiat Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show. The star sported a long leather coat with fluffy trim, bleached eyebrows and lilac hair.

