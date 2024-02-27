The best dressed celebrities at Paris Fashion Week AW24

After a seriously stylish few weeks, fashion month for A/W24 is almost over, making a triumphant exit with a Parisian-fueled affair.

Paris Fashion Week is the last on the fashion month calendar, often referred to by guests and à la mode lovers as the best out of the four, suggesting that the saying 'saving the best for last' rings true in this instance (though of course, we're equally as obsessed with every single week).

From Victoria Beckham, Dior and Givenchy to Rick Owens, Alexander McQueen and Valentino, PFW showcases some of the most acclaimed fashion heavy hitters, pulling celebrities, A-listers and notable names from near and far to sit front row.

Peep some of the best-dressed celebs who are spending a week in the City of Lights, all in the name of fashion…

Alexa Chung © Pierre Suu Alexa Chung made a statement at the Dior show in a fitted white suit and black loafer combo.

Rosalia © Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Rosalia opted for a comfortable and warm Christian Dior look for the Dior show. She paired her puffer, midi skirt and boots with wrap-around sunglasses.



Jennifer Lawrence © Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Jen Law was spotted outside the Christian Dior show in a seriously chic grey three-piece suit ensemble.