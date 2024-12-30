Millie Bobby Brown's micro mini designer handbag is on every fashion editor's wishlist

What do you get the girl who has everything? An unreleased Louis Vuitton × Murakami Nano Speedy bag, of course.

Though the collection doesn't officially release to the public until January 1st, a few famed faces were lucky enough to get their hands on the much-anticipated release early, including lover of all things fashion, Millie Bobby Brown.

© @milliebobbybrown Millie showed off her new micro mini bag on her Instagram

Sharing a selection of snaps to her Instagram followers early on Monday morning, Millie showed off her cultivated Christmas present, which had style obsessives swooning.

Wearing a dreamy square neckline burgundy printed dress, messy beach wave styled hair and a Louis Vuitton X Murakami Nano Speedy Bag on her right arm, the 20-year-old It-Brit and Stranger Things actress proved just how in demand her off-duty wardrobe really is.

© @milliebobbybrown She fittingly captioned the post "me and my mini"

Over 20 years since Louis Vuitton and Japanese artist Takashi Murakami first collaborated, the pair are back again with a re-edition of their iconic fun-loving, colourful collection.

© GC Images Paris Hilton was often seen sporting the original collection throughout the early 2000s

Included in the 200-piece re-edition collection is Millie's micro mini handbag, which will retail for $2,270 (£1802.) The ultra-cute style is a hallmark of Y2K fashion, loved by the likes of Paris Hilton, Britney Spears and Lindsay Lohan back in the day and is now included in the handbag collections of Kendall Jenner and Zendaya.

© Getty Images Kendall has a black monogram version of the Mini Speedy from the original 2003 collection

Millie has been a part of the Louis Vuitton family since she was just 14 years old, even collaborating on her own jewellery collection ‘Silver Lockit’ in support of UNICEF. Now, six years on the pair continue to work together, a main reason as to why Millie got her hands on one of the fashion sphere's most anticipated unreleased bags early.

When Millie isn’t at home on her farm donning a selection of cosy loungewear from her namesake fashion label Florence by Mills, she can usually be found attending opulent red carpet events, premieres and fashion shows dressed in head-to-toe Louis Vuitton, which is why her new accessory is so wholesome.

We don’t know about you but our alarms are set on loud for January 1st, with the hope we can secure a Nano Speedy just like Millie's for ourselves.