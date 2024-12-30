Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Millie Bobby Brown's micro mini designer handbag is on every fashion editor's wishlist
Digital Cover fashion-trends© Variety via Getty Images

The Stranger Things star showed off her new handbag from the much-anticipated new Louis Vuitton × Murakami collection

Orion Scott
Fashion Features Writer
2 minutes ago
What do you get the girl who has everything? An unreleased Louis Vuitton × Murakami Nano Speedy bag, of course.

Though the collection doesn't officially release to the public until January 1st, a few famed faces were lucky enough to get their hands on the much-anticipated release early, including lover of all things fashion, Millie Bobby Brown. 

Millie showed off her new micro mini bag on her Instagram© @milliebobbybrown
Millie showed off her new micro mini bag on her Instagram

Sharing a selection of snaps to her Instagram followers early on Monday morning, Millie showed off her cultivated Christmas present, which had style obsessives swooning. 

Wearing a dreamy square neckline burgundy printed dress, messy beach wave styled hair and a Louis Vuitton X Murakami Nano Speedy Bag on her right arm, the 20-year-old It-Brit and Stranger Things actress proved just how in demand her off-duty wardrobe really is. 

Millie Bobby Brown shares an image of her new Louis Vuitton handbag© @milliebobbybrown
She fittingly captioned the post "me and my mini"

Over 20 years since Louis Vuitton and Japanese artist Takashi Murakami first collaborated, the pair are back again with a re-edition of their iconic fun-loving, colourful collection. 

Paris Hilton was often seen sporting the original collection throughout the early 2000s© GC Images
Paris Hilton was often seen sporting the original collection throughout the early 2000s

Included in the 200-piece re-edition collection is Millie's micro mini handbag, which will retail for $2,270 (£1802.) The ultra-cute style is a hallmark of Y2K fashion, loved by the likes of Paris Hilton, Britney Spears and Lindsay Lohan back in the day and is now included in the handbag collections of Kendall Jenner and Zendaya.

Kendall has a black monogram version of the Mini Speedy from the original 2003 collection© Getty Images
Kendall has a black monogram version of the Mini Speedy from the original 2003 collection

Millie has been a part of the Louis Vuitton family since she was just 14 years old, even collaborating on her own jewellery collection ‘Silver Lockit’ in support of UNICEF. Now, six years on the pair continue to work together, a main reason as to why Millie got her hands on one of the fashion sphere's most anticipated unreleased bags early.

When Millie isn’t at home on her farm donning a selection of cosy loungewear from her namesake fashion label Florence by Mills, she can usually be found attending opulent red carpet events, premieres and fashion shows dressed in head-to-toe Louis Vuitton, which is why her new accessory is so wholesome.

We don’t know about you but our alarms are set on loud for January 1st, with the hope we can secure a Nano Speedy just like Millie's for ourselves.

Read More