Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Millie Bobby Brown channels bombastic vintage glamour in Annie’s Ibiza
Subscribe
Millie Bobby Brown channels bombastic vintage glamour in Annie’s Ibiza
Digital Cover fashion-trends© Variety via Getty Images

Millie Bobby Brown channels bombastic vintage glamour in Annie’s Ibiza

The Stranger Things actress wore the London Fashion Week hit brand for The Electric State premiere with her new husband Jake Bongiovi

Clare Pennington
Associate Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Millie Bobby Brown just took to the red carpet for the premiere of Netflix’s The Electric State wearing a show-stopping beaded metallic gown that simply took our breath away.

For those wondering, the dress in question is by Annie’s Ibiza whose recent London Fashion Week show took place at Westminster, in a show stopping space fit for royalty. 

Clearly, Stranger Things star Millie was paying attention as she joins the long list of stars who have flocked to Annie’s for a red carpet dress with a difference. 

The designer has quickly becoming a go-to for A-listers seeking unique, scene-stealing pieces (Sabrina Carpenter and Kate and Lila Moss have also been spotted in her designs.)

Millie Bobby Brown poses on the black carpet at The Electric State premiere, wearing a dramatic metallic gown with intricate beadwork and embroidery. The dress has a fitted bodice, exaggerated sculptural shoulders, and a flowing train that pools onto the floor. Her platinum blonde hair is styled in an elaborate updo with face-framing strands. The background features a dark backdrop with "Netflix" and "The Electric State" logos in gold and red.© Variety via Getty Images
Millie Bobby Brown at The Electric State premiere

Millie’s dress of choice was a masterclass of craftsmanship, blending vintage-inspired glamour with pops of modern detailing.

The floor-sweeping train, the ruched waist detail plus the coordinating capelet (petition to bring back capelets immediately) all get a big thumbs up from us. 

: A close-up of Millie Bobby Brown’s hairstyle from the back. Her platinum blonde hair is styled in an intricate braided updo, with a central fishtail braid woven through the back of her head. The rest of the hair is voluminous and slightly tousled, creating a structured yet effortless effect. She wears delicate gold earrings and a gold choker necklace.© FilmMagic
A closer look at Millie Bobby Brown's stunning hair at the premiere

Millie also recently debuted her bright blonde locks, which for the premiere she wore in a bombshell up-do, reminiscent of Pamela Anderson’s iconic go-to hair style during the 90s, which we try almost daily to recreate with little success. 

Her ensemble fused vintage glamour, Victorian structure with a dash of 90s sex appeal. No easy feat, so hats off all round. 

Millie Bobby Brown poses alongside a man in a classic black tuxedo with a white shirt and black bow tie. She is wearing the same embellished gown, with her hand resting on her hip. The man smiles beside her, his arm wrapped around her waist. The backdrop remains the same, with the "Netflix" and "The Electric State" branding visible.© FilmMagic
Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown at the World Premiere of Netflix's 'The Electric State'

The actress and entrepreneur walked the red carpet with her new husband Jake Bongiovi - son of 80s legend John Bon Jovi - who looked quite dashing in a classic black and white tuxedo. 

The Annie's Ibiza AW25 runway show © @launchmetrics
The Annie's Ibiza AW25 runway show

Designer Annie Noble who is behind the hit label Annie’s Ibiza showcased renaissance-inspired pieces at her AW25 London Fashion Week show. 

 She went heavy on the maximalism with influence by Joan of Arc, plus the designer’s signature flirtatious energy and heaps of sparkle and we want to get our hands on all of it. 

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Fashion

See more

Read More