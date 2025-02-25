Millie Bobby Brown channels bombastic vintage glamour in Annie’s Ibiza

Millie Bobby Brown just took to the red carpet for the premiere of Netflix’s The Electric State wearing a show-stopping beaded metallic gown that simply took our breath away.

For those wondering, the dress in question is by Annie’s Ibiza whose recent London Fashion Week show took place at Westminster, in a show stopping space fit for royalty.

Clearly, Stranger Things star Millie was paying attention as she joins the long list of stars who have flocked to Annie’s for a red carpet dress with a difference.

The designer has quickly becoming a go-to for A-listers seeking unique, scene-stealing pieces (Sabrina Carpenter and Kate and Lila Moss have also been spotted in her designs.)

© Variety via Getty Images Millie Bobby Brown at The Electric State premiere

Millie’s dress of choice was a masterclass of craftsmanship, blending vintage-inspired glamour with pops of modern detailing.

The floor-sweeping train, the ruched waist detail plus the coordinating capelet (petition to bring back capelets immediately) all get a big thumbs up from us.

© FilmMagic A closer look at Millie Bobby Brown's stunning hair at the premiere

Millie also recently debuted her bright blonde locks, which for the premiere she wore in a bombshell up-do, reminiscent of Pamela Anderson’s iconic go-to hair style during the 90s, which we try almost daily to recreate with little success.

Her ensemble fused vintage glamour, Victorian structure with a dash of 90s sex appeal. No easy feat, so hats off all round.

© FilmMagic Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown at the World Premiere of Netflix's 'The Electric State'

The actress and entrepreneur walked the red carpet with her new husband Jake Bongiovi - son of 80s legend John Bon Jovi - who looked quite dashing in a classic black and white tuxedo.

© @launchmetrics The Annie's Ibiza AW25 runway show

Designer Annie Noble who is behind the hit label Annie’s Ibiza showcased renaissance-inspired pieces at her AW25 London Fashion Week show.

She went heavy on the maximalism with influence by Joan of Arc, plus the designer’s signature flirtatious energy and heaps of sparkle and we want to get our hands on all of it.