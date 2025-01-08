Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Millie Bobby Brown's jeans and knitted jumper combo is peak cosy girl
Digital Cover fashion-trends© @milliebobbybrown

Millie Bobby Brown's jeans and knitted jumper combo is cosy girl perfection

The 20-year-old actress described her jeans as "perfect"

Orion Scott
Fashion Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Mere days after she shared an adorable video with her husband Jake Bon Jovi in a white lace blouse and blue denim jeans combo, Enola Holmes star Millie Bobby Brown is back at it again with a touch of ensemble inspo that’s perfect for the cold season. 

No stranger to a casual ensemble, Millie has made it clear on more than one occasion that her preferred off-duty outfit recipe usually consists of something comfortable - usually from her own namesake fashion label, Florence by Mills.

Millie Bobby Brown poses in a grey knit and jeans © @milliebobbybrown
Millie is the poster girl for comfortable chic outfits

Proving exactly that, the 20-year-old It-Brit shared a stylish snap to her 63.4m Instagram followers on Tuesday, showing off a pair of floral-adorned jeans that she describes as “perfect.” 

The “perfect” jeans in question are the Wide Leg 'Daze Dreaming’ style from her exclusive collaboration with online retail giant, About You, and feature dainty embroidered flowers on each thigh. 

Millie Bobby Brown poses for a mirror selfie in a grey knit and blue jeans© About You
Millie's outfit is perfect for off-duty days

In true cosy girl style, Millie paired the jeans with a marle grey jumper which features an ultra-cute scalloped neckline hem detail and an open neckline. The 'Russett' jumper is also from her collab collection and retails online for €49.90 (£41.35.)

Tying the whole look together, the British-born actress opted for a fresh-faced no makeup look and a high ponytail - the ultimate casual combination.

Both Millie's denim delights and cuddly knit are currently only available to European customers, however, fans hope that in future they will be made globally accessible due to high demand in the comment section. 

Bella Hadid poses for her collection with About You© About You
Bella's collection is also exclusive to About You

Millie isn’t the only famed fashion face working with the German-based retailer on exclusive collections. Bella Hadid, Katy Perry and Leni Klum also have their own co-designed collections with the brand - another reason why those not in the EU are pushing for it to become shoppable worldwide.

If you’re reading this About You, please help us non-Euro-based fashion lovers out.

