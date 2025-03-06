Emily Ratajkowski's risqué Brazilian bikini wardrobe has us excited for summer

As the weather begins to warm (even if only into double digits), the feeling of summer feels finally within reach.

Trees begin to blossom, birds chirp a little louder, and Emily Ratajkowski strictly dons bikinis for the foreseeable future - talk about seasonal bliss.

It's no secret that EmRata is a certifiable It-Girl, with summer being her favourite season of all. More often than not, throughout the months of May through to September, she can be found frolicking on beaches, lying poolside and soaking up UV rays, all while sporting a selection of seriously chic swimwear.

Her latest warm weather endeavour took her to Brazil, coincidently timed for Carnival.

© @emrata The It-Girl embraced the celebration in a dreamy sparkly ensemble

To spend a day partying in the streets of Rio de Janeiro, the model, author and mother donned a daring mermaid look, consisting of a teal-toned chainmail bikini top, fixed together with sparkly rope, a matching skirt in the same fabric, a set of silver thigh-high strappy heels and a pair of dreamy, oversized gold flower earrings.

© @emrata Her statement earrings were the cherry on top of the outfit cake

Carnival, or Carnaval do Brasil, is an annual festival held the Friday afternoon before Ash Wednesday at noon, which marks the beginning of Lent, the forty-day period before Easter. The festival itself sees attendees dress to impress in colourful costumes and outfits, sparkles, sequins and splendour galore.

© @emrata Neon colours are in for SS25

It wouldn’t be an Emily Ratajkowski Instagram dump without a variation of swimwear styles. Also included on the line-up was a bright neon print option, which she wore to work on her tan at the beach, styled with a red bucket hat covered in sea-themed motifs.

© @emrata This particular bikini is the 'Guaraná Triangle' and is currently on sale via her website

The other option, and possibly the one that will champion swimwear trends for 2025, was a red itsy bitsy option from her own swimwear brand Inoamrata, fixed with dainty silver charms.

Emily is a known lover of the Brazilian city, having been seen holidaying there just a few weeks ago in yet another collection of bikini favourites. The Jacquemus muse captioned her ‘gram carousel: “Muito obrigado por me receber, Brasil. O carnaval é incrível e tão especial!” which translates to: “Thanks so much for having me Brazil Carnival is amazing and so special!”

Leading fans to believe this is just the beginning of her summer style escapades.