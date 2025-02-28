Emily Ratajkowski is the ultimate it-girl in lowrise baggy jeans and iconic ski jacket

We already know there’s quite literally nothing in this world Emily Ratajkowski can’t pull off, even a ski jacket in the middle of New York City.

Spotted out and about in the Big Apple for a celebratory event on Thursday night, the triple threat model, muse and author proved some fashion pieces needn’t be weather dependent.

© GC Images Who said ski jackets were just for the mountain?

Sporting a set of dark wash denim jeans, a classic white tee, pointed-toe boots and a racy red ‘GORE-TEX® Mountain Jacket’ from The North Face, Emily made a strong case for the street style world's beloved gorp-core aesthetic.

The outfit in question was bang on trend for the evening, considering the mother of one wore it to attend an intimate dinner party to celebrate 40 Years of the ‘Mountain Jacket.’

© GC Images Her laid back hair and makeup style completed the look

The new face of Marc Jacobs wore her brunette locks out in an off-centre middle part, perfectly completing the model off-duty ensemble.

© GC Images Griff perfected 'Après at 3pm - Govners Ball at 7pm' © GC Images Evan wore his jacket zipped to the top

Emily joined other famed faces for the evening, all of whom wore the same jacket in various different hues. It-Brit Griff matched Emily’s vibe, styling the same red jacket over a dreamy, embellished black dress.

Skateboarder and NYC heartthrob Evan Mock opted for a teal version of the iconic outerwear piece, pairing it with a set of jeans and baseball cap.

The Gorp-core aesthetic is slowly entering its way back into the zeitgeist (though some might argue it never actually left), the likes of Romeo Beckham championing the trend on repeat in the form of baggy cargo pants, Arc'teryx beanies and wind breakers.

© Getty Her summer outfit is the blueprint for cool-girls everywhere

As for Emily, she’s been a fan of the aesthetic for a while, spotted last year on one of her official hot girl walks with her dog Colombo, wearing a pair of khaki green parachute pants, Brain Dead X Oakley slip-on sneakers and a simple black cami.

We’re almost three months into 2025, and it seems the fashion set is making it their mission to introduce and reinvent numeral trends. I guess we’ll add gorp-core to the long, long list.