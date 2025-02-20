Hailey Bieber, Emily Ratajkowski and Dua Lipa can't get enough of this leather mini dress for spring 2025

Let's be honest, if Hailey Bieber, Emily Ratajkowski and Dua Lipa all decide something’s fashionable, it’s most definitely fashionable.

It's a rare occurrence when multiple It-girls wear the same dress, more often than not it would be deemed a social catastrophe, but on this occasion, it’s a chicer-than-chic statement.

If three of the world's most notable style icons all have the same garment in their collection it would have to be a pretty special piece, and in this instance, we can confirm it most definitely is.

Introducing Ferragamo’s asymmetrical mini dress. Donned on the SS25 catwalk and available in multiple textures and colourways, the sculptural statement caught the attention of the fashion elite, for reasons that need no explanation.

© @haileybieber Hailey styled her mini with sheer tights and a luxe blowout

On Wednesday night, Rhode founder and new mother Hailey Bieber took to her Instagram account to show off this season's most beloved mini. The fashion muse styled a leather mocha mousse version for a celebratory cocktail event to launch her newest Rhode pop-up in Los Angeles.

Hailey let her ensemble do all the talking for the event, accessorising with a set of sheer tights, gold earrings and a full face of Rhode makeup.

© Getty Images Emily wore hers with a set of pointed-toe pumps

Not long before Hailey made mini dress magic on her Instagram, everyone's favourite street-style muse Emily Ratajkowski wore a grey woollen version to attend the SNL50: The Homecoming Concert at Radio City Music Hall on Valentine’s Day earlier this month.

© @dualipa Dua's red hot option fitted her like a glove

Last, but by no means least, Dua Lipa, opted for a racy red version of the Ferragamo special, spotted back in December last year wearing it to celebrate the release of her small-screen concert, titled An Evening with Dua Lipa.

Like Hailey, the eclectic It-Brit let the cherry-toned luxe leather look steal the show, scooping her hair up into a slick back bun and stacking her ears with multiple diamond earrings.

© Launchmetrics Each dress features a slightly different sculptural neckline © Launchmetrics The mini comes in multiple colours and fabrics

Though the dress isn’t available to shop (just yet) on the brand’s website, the minute it drops we’ll be sure to send out an amber alert, because getting your hands on spring 2025’s It-dress is most definitely a fashion emergency.