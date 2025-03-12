Zoë Kravitz, Hailey Bieber, Charli XCX and Zoe Saldaña: The AW25 Saint Laurent show was an It-Girl affair

It's a rare occurrence to see all of the world's most sartorial It-Girls gather together under one roof, but when they do, the stylish stars align, and all is well in the world, even just for the 20 minutes they were all together.

On Tuesday afternoon, Saint Laurent welcomed esteemed guests to sit FROW and watch the brand’s AW25 collection swan down the flooded concrete runway, and though we’re big fans of the clothes on the catwalk, it was the star-studded front row that caught our attention.

For the occasion, the French fashion house invited a number of heavy hitters, including Zoë Kravitz, Zoe Saldaña, Lila Moss, Hailey Bieber and Charli XCX, and kitted them all out in a head-to-toe sleek chic ensemble.

© Getty Images Zoë Kravitz Zoë, who made waves just a few weeks ago at the 2025 Oscars championing the ‘bum cleavage trend’ in a statement gown from the brand donned an equally as elegant revealing look. The actress, director and house ambassador donned a dreamy lilac lace trimmed slip dress and cosied up with a fluffy coat worn off the shoulder.

© Corbis via Getty Images Charli XCX Zoe’s FROW neighbour Charli XCX kept her look emo-chic for the evening, styling the ‘no trousers’ trend to utter perfection in a sheer tiered floor-length gown and grunging things up with a leather bomber jacket.



© WWD via Getty Images Zoe Saldana Selena Gomez’s Emilia Pérez co-star Zoe Saldana championed the cutest tartan bloomer playsuit, fixed at the waist with a leather belt and paired it with a set of platform knee-high boots and a trench rolled at the sleeves.

© WWD via Getty Images Hailey Bieber To make her AW25 Paris Fashion Week debut, Rhode founder and ultimate It-Girl Hailey Bieber decided to wear her usual uniform of a LBD, leather jacket, sunglasses and sheer tights. Though a simple look, Hailey nails it every time.

© Corbis via Getty Images Lila Moss Kate Moss’ model daughter Lila took a night away from her usual placement on the runway to attend the show. Proving just how chic shades of tan can be, the 22-year-old donned a ruffle and ruched off-the-shoulder mini dress and accessorised with a pair of statement earrings and a slick-back bun.



We have it on good authority that the Saint Laurent line-up might just be the most stylish to date...