Kate Moss stuns in sheer tights and leather shorts at Paris Fashion Week

The final week of the AW24 Fashion Month has brought the A-listers out in full force for some of the most illustrious designer labels on the calendar.

Kate Moss was one of the numerous faces on the front row for Saint Laurent's Paris Fashion Week show which (unsurprisingly) brought levels of high-octane sophisticated glamour like no other.

© Getty Kate perfected the sheer tights trend

Also on the front row were Kate's daughter Lila Moss, Iris Law, Lily Collins and Elsa Hosk, to name just a few.

The 50-year-old industry icon oozed It-girl elegance and perfected one of this season's biggest tights trends.

In a look that exemplified the art of 'less is more', Kate stunned in black leather mini shorts and a black round-neck jumper, paired with sheer tights and pointed black court heels.

© Getty She oozed sophistication at the Saint Laurent AW24 show

Granted, tights during the transitional weather season aren't exactly groundbreaking, but sheer tights in particular have dominated fashion agendas since autumn last year.

Sultry translucent tights with a delicate denier are back, and fashionistas have been styling them in various ways, from Dakota Johnson and Anne Hathaway in monochrome mini dresses, to Maya Jama rocking the 'no trousers' trend. Nicola Peltz also styled up sheer tights this season with a white ruched mini dress designed by her mother-in-law Victoria Beckham.

Kate schooled us in high-low dressing, balancing daring style whilst keeping it elegant with her high-cut leather shorts offset with a laid-back jumper. Layering with a fluffy coat amped up the dramatic sophistication (it's giving old money).

She finished the look off with a peach undertoned red lip, gold statement drop earrings, a slim gold clutch bag and her hair swept back into an elegant, unfussy updo.

Earlier this month, the nonchalantly glamorous model released a book on Valentine's Day. Love Letters is filled with positive affirmations in the hope that "people will share these with their friends and loved ones, spreading positivity."

She's bringing cheerfulness to people's minds and their fashion agendas and we can't get enough.