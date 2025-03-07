Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Harper, Cruz, David and Romeo Beckham: The best dressed celebrities at Victoria Beckham's AW25 Paris Fashion Week show
Digital Cover fashion-trends© AFP via Getty Images

The best dressed celebrities at Victoria Beckham's AW25 Paris Fashion Week show

From Harper and Cruz Beckham, the FROW at VB's eponymous AW25 collection debut was a sartorial affair

Orion Scott
Fashion Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Like clockwork, on every Friday evening of Paris Fashion Week, Victoria Beckham presents her collection for the season ahead. 

As one of the fashion heavyweights, style moguls, famed faces and, of course, her supportive family are always in attendance, making it one of the most notable shows every season. 

As expected, her AW25 show was no different, with David, Brooklyn, Cruz, Romeo and Harper all sitting in their designated FROW seats, sporting a series of sleek chic looks. 

From Harper to Cruz here are the most notable names and ensembles who were in attendance for the Friday night show. 

David Beckham and Harper Beckham leaving their hotel to head to the Victoria Beckham show during the Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025/2026 as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 07, 2025 in Paris, France.© GC Images

David Beckham and Harper Beckham

As expected, Harper decided on a classic silky gown from her mother's label, while her husband, David, donned a sleek black suiting look. Harper paired her mocha mousse toned dress with a set of fluffy white heels and a brown clutch bag.

Jackie Apostel and Cruz Beckham leaving their hotel to head to the Victoria Beckham show during the Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025/2026 as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 07, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Neil Mockford/GC Images)© GC Images

Jackie Apostel and Cruz Beckham

The youngest Beckham son, Cruz and his girlfriend Jackie Apostel were seen leaving their hotel just moments ago. Crus opting for a double breasted brown striped suit and collared shirt look and Jackie donning a signature VB slip dress in navy blue.

Romeo Beckham and Kim Turnbull leaving their hotel to head to the Victoria Beckham show during the Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025/2026 as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 07, 2025 in Paris, France.© GC Images

Romeo Beckham and Kim Turnbul

Romeo and his girlfriend Kim Turnbul were spotted walking hand in hand en route to the show, Romeo donning an all-black suit and Kim in an ultra chic structured corset moment and black trousers.

