The best dressed celebrities at Victoria Beckham's AW25 Paris Fashion Week show

Like clockwork, on every Friday evening of Paris Fashion Week, Victoria Beckham presents her collection for the season ahead.

As one of the fashion heavyweights, style moguls, famed faces and, of course, her supportive family are always in attendance, making it one of the most notable shows every season.

As expected, her AW25 show was no different, with David, Brooklyn, Cruz, Romeo and Harper all sitting in their designated FROW seats, sporting a series of sleek chic looks.

From Harper to Cruz here are the most notable names and ensembles who were in attendance for the Friday night show.

© GC Images David Beckham and Harper Beckham As expected, Harper decided on a classic silky gown from her mother's label, while her husband, David, donned a sleek black suiting look. Harper paired her mocha mousse toned dress with a set of fluffy white heels and a brown clutch bag.

© GC Images Jackie Apostel and Cruz Beckham The youngest Beckham son, Cruz and his girlfriend Jackie Apostel were seen leaving their hotel just moments ago. Crus opting for a double breasted brown striped suit and collared shirt look and Jackie donning a signature VB slip dress in navy blue.