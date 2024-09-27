Lila Moss nails office-chic in suave suit and heels

Lila Moss’ presence at Paris Fashion Week came as a surprise to nobody - but her latest outfit stupefied the fashion set.

The 21-year-old was pictured leaving The Ritz in the French metropolis during the fashion extravaganza, which has so far witnessed captivating collections courtesy of Saint Laurent, Chloé and Schiaparelli unfold.

The model, who has created quite the CV working alongside names such as Coperni and Versace, slipped into a suave suited look, comprising a sharply tailored blazer and co-ordinating trousers that cut off at the ankle.

© Getty Lila was seen leaving The Ritz during Paris Fashion Week SS25

Underneath, Lila layered a white, vertically striped shirt with geometric panel detailing that mirrored the effect of a Victoriana ruff.

The single-breasted attire was paired with some Nineties-inspired black heels, featuring straps that romantically curved around the foot's arch.

© Getty The model has been making the most of the fashion bonanza

Lila wore her blonde hair whipped up into a chic bun as she went makeup-free for her Parisian soirée.

As for accessories, the It-Brit hooked a spacious black leather hobo bag over her shoulder, while shielding her face from the swathes of photographers with some classic black RayBans. A selection of minimalist gold jewels adorned her figure, including some petite hoop earrings and a ring.

© Getty Lila attended the Saint Laurent Womenswear SS25 in black lace © Getty Kate joined her daughter at the event in a sheer-velvet concocotion

Kate Moss’ daughter has been making the most of fashion week, taking her prestigious place on Saint Laurent’s SS25 show on Tuesday.

Joining her mother at the star-studded event, Lila graced the scene in a whimsical black dress crafted from web-like lace, which exuded gothic glamour.

The sheer, lingerie-esque piece was belted at the waist and layered over black underwear, forming a regal yet risqué aesthetic.

No doubt, the model learnt the importance of sheer attire from her mother, who was also present to see Anthony Vaccarello's spring/summer 2025 collection. Kate radiated ethereal elegance in a single-breasted velvet blazer with glittery lapels, which was elevated by a daring sheer chiffon maxi dress with ethereal pleating.

Sheer-tailored combinations? A true Moss signature.